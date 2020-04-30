'Outer Banks' Season 2 Release Details And All You Need To Know

Outer Banks is currently one of the most talked-about shows on Netflix. The show premiered on Netflix on April 15, 2020. The show’s gripping storyline has led fans to demand a brand new season of the show. So here is all you need to know about the Outer Banks season 2 release date.

'Outer Banks' Season 2 release date

The Coronavirus pandemic has several nations being under complete lockdown. This lockdown has led people to heavily rely on OTT platforms and social media to entertain themselves. Amidst this lockdown, several new shows were released on Netflix. One of these shows was Outer Banks.

The show hit the OTT platform on April 15, 2020. Since then, the show has taken Netflix by storm. Outer Banks is a show that revolves around a group of friends who are in search of a treasure. This brand new Netflix show is an action-adventure teen drama.

The show’s success has already prompted its writers to start working on Season 2. Showrunner Jonas Pate in an interview talked about Outer Banks Season 2. During the interview, Jonas revealed that he envisions the show to have a four-season run. He also mentioned that Season 2 of the show might take place in the Bahamas.

But Outer Banks season 2 release date is facing a major issue. The ongoing Coronavirus crisis has led to a nationwide lockdown. Hence the show’s filming schedule will be delayed. It is expected that Outer Banks Season 2 filming will start in late 2020 or early 2021. This delay in shooting schedule further delays the Season 2 release date. Therefore, Outer Banks fans should expect Season 2 to be released late 2021 or early 2022.

