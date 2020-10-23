Mad Men Ending Explained: Read Further To Understand The Ending Of The Show

It has been four years since the popular TV show Mad Men has ended, and viewers are still trying to decode the ending of the series. Mad Men series finale was one of the most discussed endings on TV. The finale wasn't expected by the viewers and the climax. The series is one of the most admired series on TV which has received four Emmys. A lot of people are still confused about the ending.

Mad Men Ending Explained

In the finale of the series, Don Draper goes to a retreat in order to find peace after all the sufferings his lies have caused to himself and others. All other characters except Do have been given happy endings such as Roger is married to Marie, Joan sets up her own production company, etc. So, it is now Don Draper who is left at the ending of Mad Men. In the show, Don can be seen at the retreat sitting with a group of people and meditating when suddenly an ad pops up from 1971 and everyone is puzzled whether he found inner peace at the retreat or not.

The character of Don has entirely been distressed in the series searching for joy through alcohol and women. He was married a few times but never found joy. This is when he goes to the retreat to find peace in the finale and realises that he needs to accept the way he is and when the show ends with a smile on Don’s face, it might have meant that he finally found his inner peace.

But, to the contrary, when the ad comes up, it could have meant that he again went back to the same lifestyle which he came out from. So, both the ending of Mad Men could be a possibility as to whether he found inner peace or went back to his normal life in New York and made that ad. So there’s a greater chance that Don found his inner peace and then went back and made that ad with a positive outlook in life. And since Don Draper is brilliant at advertising, the makers must have thought that by creating the ad he must have found balance in life.

