'Ozark' Filming Locations: Where Was The Netflix Series Filmed? Details Inside

Ozark is a popular crime drama web series starring Jason Bateman and Laura Linney in pivotal roles. Created by Bill Dubuque, it revolves around a married couple who have to relocate the family to the Ozarks as a money laundry scheme goes wrong. As the name suggests, Ozark is set in the Ozarks.

At the beginning of the first season, Marty shifts his family to Osage Beach, Missouri on the Lake of the Ozarks. Besides using some shots of the actual lake, most of the Ozark is filmed in Georgia, including parts of Atlanta and Savannah regions. Here are Ozark’s filming locations that you must know.

Here are some of the Ozark filming locations:

Lake of the Ozarks

While some of the scenes use shots of the actual lake, most of the web series features parts of Atlanta. According to reports, Ozark’s location was inspired by Missouri’s Alhonna Resort. The show’s creator, Bill Dubuque worked as a dock-hand there in the 1980s. Therefore, the show’s crew studied the resort and recreated it on the sets, which is based in Georgia.

J.D.’s on the Lake, Lake Allatoona, Georgia

At the start of season one, Marty takes over a diner known as The Blue Cat, for his drug operation. Initially, the diner was created for the show. But now it exists as a functioning restaurant called J.D.’s on the Lake. This diner has also kept the Blue Cat signage from the filming of Ozark Netflix.

The Silver Skillet, Atlanta, Georgia

In the first season of Ozark, Agent Petty visits a vintage diner. Based in Atlanta, this place is one of the Ozark filming locations, known by the name The Silver Skillet. This posh restaurant is quite popular and favourite among the locals. It has also been used for other film sets and television series.

Chateau Elan, Braselton, Georgia

One of the Ozark filming locations, Chateau Elan is located 45 minutes to the north of Atlanta. It is a manicured resort, which is known to Ozark fans as lord Del’s home, a Mexican crime lord. Have a look.

Lake Lanier, Georgia

Another lake which features in Ozark is Lake Lanier. It is in Georgia. Filming of the Byrde’s house takes place in Van Pugh North Park, which is located on the south edge of the lake.

