Will There Be 'Ozark' Season 4? Read Here About Ozark Season 3 Finale And Other Details

Ozark season 3 ended leaving the much-ridden suspense alive. Fans are wondering whether Navarro’s partnership with Marty, essayed by Jason Bateman and Wendy, essayed by Laura Linney will lead to further deaths and killings as seen in the last episode of season 3. At the hands of Navarro, Helen Pierce is shot to death which feared Marty and Wendy. The corrupt casino storyline delivered its best performance in season 3 which aired on Netflix throughout March, 2020. The season 3 kept everyone hooked and fans are curious and tweeted to makers, “will there be a Ozark season 4?” The showrunner Chris Mundy revealed in an interview if Ozark is renewed for season 4. The season 3 ending is made so to welcome new possibilities to the storyline.

So will there be a Ozark season 4?

According to the showrunner Chris Mundy, the show has not seen the light of the day for a season 4. The show’s production in Netflix has not been talking about the further storyline and script on the show. With most fans demanding for Ozark renewed for season 4, the production is still to sit down and have a meeting with the creative team. According to Chris, there is a probability for season 4 of Ozark. There are no dates confirmed as per reports for a meeting yet let alone a release date for season 4.

Ozark season 4 release date

The creative team is yet to generate a statement from the production on Ozark 4 script and storyline, further pushing ahead the chances of announcing Ozark season 4 release date. The show has had a successful run and its season-best performance in the Ozark season 3. And directors will form a new team to discuss the possibility of a new season with Netflix for Ozark season 4 release date.

Ozark 4 cast

Janet pierce will reportedly not return if there is season 4 of Ozark. Further in Ozark season 3, Navarro kills Helen Pierce in the final season. Ben Davis, who was Laura’s brother in Ozark season 3 died. The character was essayed by Tom Pelphrey. Apart from the main three cast members, none have expressed any wish of returning or there is nothing reported in the media. Fans speculate that season 4 might see some new cast members if it goes into production.

Watch the nerve-wracking season 3 trailer which led to fans asking for a renewed Ozark season 4 show

