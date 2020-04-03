Who Plays Ben Davis In 'Ozark' Season 3? Find Out More About The Actor Here

Ben Davis was the notorious brother of Wendy in season 3 of Ozark, a Netflix hit. He was one of the main instigators of a sequence of events which leads to his death in the season finale of Ozark 3. The actor who essays the role of Ben Davis is Tom Phelphery, who is considered as the best newcomer in the latest version of Ozark. Many fans were curious after his successful stint and wanted to know"Who plays Ben Davis in Ozark?"

Who plays Ben Davis in Ozark season 3?

Ben Davis faces a distraught end. However, his acting left fans enthralled for many reasons. One reason can be that his character’s actions are not bound by obligations. He was seen bringing problems to the casino. His popularity might have come out of Ozark season 3. However, he was seen in several roles before he was Ben Davis in Ozark.

Before Ben Davis in Ozark, tom Pelphrey was a Marvel villain in the film Iron Fist, which is the least good film of Marvel as per reports. Ben Phelphrey essayed a treacherous character of Ward Meachem. He was a criminal with white-collar crimes, which was an essential part of the film.

Tom Pelphrey also essayed the role of a neo-nazi Kurt Bunker in a crime genre drama Banshee. His character was a biased cop character, which might have led to his character success in Ozark, as both Ben Davis and Kurt were notorious in nature. The role defined his work in Ozark season 3. Other than these works, he was part of daily shows and soap operas which were a part of his early works into acting.

