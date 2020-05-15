Being A Sinner In 'Paatal Lok' Has Only Added To The Coffers Of The Cast's Net Worth; Read

Paatak Lok is a web series that is available on Amazon Prime Video from May 15, 2020. The neo-noir web series has been made by the production house Clean Slate Films. The plot of the series revolves around a cop who gets involved in the case of a lifetime with four suspects for the assassination attempt of a journalist. As he pursues the case, he gets revealed to some shocking details in the past of the four suspects. The show stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi, Abhishek Banerjee and many more. Read on to know the net worth of the cast.

Palatal Lok cast net worth

Jaideep Ahlawat

Jaideep Ahlawat is a popular actor in the film industry. He has done some prominent roles in movies like Raazi, Gangs of Wasseypur part 1 and many more. The net worth of the actor is around $ 1 million which is approximately Rs 7 crores.

Neeraj Kabi

Neeraj Kabi is another very popular actor in the entertainment industry. He has been featured in movies like Talvar, Ship of Theseus and several more. According to a leading media portal, the net worth of the actor is around Rs 34 crores.

Gul Panag

Gula Panag is a popular name in the film and television industry. She has a huge fan following owing to her performances in films like Dor, Ab Tak Chhappan 2 and more. According to a leading media portal, the net worth of Gul Panag is $ 3 million which is around Rs 22 crores.

Abhishek Banerjee

Abhishek Banerjee is an actor in the Bollywood industry who is known for his impactful supporting roles. He has been featured in films like Stree, Dream Girl, Bala and many more. According to a leading media portal, the actor’s net worth is around Rs 1.5 crores.

Swastika Mukherjee

Swastika Mukherjee is an actor who has been featured in films like Shaheb Biwi Golaam and many more. The actor had made her Bollywood debut from Mumbai Cutting. According to a leading media portal, her net worth is around $1 million. That is around Rs. 7 crores.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

