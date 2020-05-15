'Paatal Lok': Fans React To Amazon Prime's Latest Grim And Gritty Web Series

Paatal Lok is the new web series released by Amazon Prime Video. The show marks the digital debut of Anushka Sharma as a producer. The entire series of Paatal Lok is a crime thriller with a very dark and grim narrative. The series features prominent actors like Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Banerjee, Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag, and many more in pivotal roles.

The trailer itself received tremendous response from fans who were eager to watch the gritty web series amid the lockdown. Now that the series is out, people have finally reacted to the show and have mentioned several aspects that they liked. Read ahead to view some of the reviews posted by fans of the series. The series has received a tremendously positive response and the makers of Paatal Lok have already begun the scripting process for season 2, according to a news portal.

Paatal Lok: Fan reactions

A brilliant piece of art... Everyone did their job great ... A well made crime-suspense-thriller web series.#PaatalLok is worth watching. @PrimeVideoIN never disappoints it's Indian audience . pic.twitter.com/HeJjUoaWub — im abhi (@AbhijitM1997) May 15, 2020

#PaatalLok is loaded with strong socio-political commentary & is easily the best show to have come out of the Indian web space in a long time. Its noir-ish origins give it a distinct edge. Kudos to @AnushkaSharma for investing in gritty stories that strongly speak to our times. pic.twitter.com/eSgudtXDfF — Murtaza Ali Khan 🇮🇳 (@MurtazaCritic) May 14, 2020

In to the third episode,its simply superb.perhaps i would finish this by this night.#PaatalLok @prosit_roy pic.twitter.com/8gkwva3Kci — soumyaranjan pradhan (@soumyacsk99) May 14, 2020

"#PaatalLok is an intense exploration of Indian immorality, but also a celebration of our ingenuity. It’s a sure-fire success for Amazon Prime." https://t.co/2zL6gUnb9Q — Anushka Sharma FC™ (@AnushkaSFanCIub) May 14, 2020

"Someone has not only reached the bar set by Sacred Games but exceeded it by miles. That someone is, of course, the Anushka Sharma produced series, #PaatalLok" - @mashableIN https://t.co/rQvpFoBsv5 — Anushka Sharma FC™ (@AnushkaSFanCIub) May 14, 2020

#PaatalLok @AnushkaSharma what a watch it was binge watched. @PrimeVideoIN everything about this was terrific. Great work pic.twitter.com/G17CLpXXEa — TUSHAR DAS (@tushardas) May 15, 2020

