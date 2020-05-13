Palash Sen Makes An Appeal To Support Musicians During Coronavirus Lockdown, Watch Video

Singer Palash Sen who is best known as the founder and frontman of India's rock band Euphoria has taken to Euphoria's social media account to make an honest appeal. The singer brought an important issue to everyone's notice. Palash Sen said that due to Coronavirus lockdown, the problems of labourers are being addressed but no one is talking about the musicians. Palash Sen believes that the problems that musicians are facing at this time also need to be considered.

At the beginning of the video, Palash Sen said that he is an independent singer and a songwriter. Referring to several other independent musicians, Palash Sen said that we do not belong to any films or any labels and are completely independent. Palash Sen believes that there should be a conversation about the struggles that independent musicians are going through these days.

Later, Palash Sen said that music is very important in one's life. Right from weddings to outings, music plays a very important role in every occasion, believes Palash Sen. He feels that unfortunately there is no music industry as such in India which is why the needs of the people working with music are never discussed.

Palash Sen further said that he was reaching out to the people who are working in the music industry whose only source of income is music, like the lyric writers, people working for studios etc. He urged them to come together and form a music industry which is currently not present in the country. Palash Sen thinks that the entertainment industry will take some time to start functioning normally.

Palash Sen has requested the audience to share their ideas in order to help freelance musicians. Palash Sen also believes that the musicians are at the forefront in keeping the audience entertained which is why there is a need to support them during this critical time. He also asked viewers to share the video hoping that it will reach the government and they can also come up with some good package for the freelance musicians.

