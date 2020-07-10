Palm Springs Review: Andy Samberg Serves Rom-com With A Dash Of Magical Realism

Director: Max Barbakow

Cast: Andy Samberg, Cristin Milioti, Peter Gallagher, and J K Simmons

Producers: Chris Parker, Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer, Dylan Sellers, Becky Sloviter, and Jorma Taccone

Where to watch Palm Springs: Hulu

This Palm Springs Hulu Review does not contain spoilers.

Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti's new film Palm Spring has received a direct-to-OTT release. The film deals with the theme of a time loop that has been dealt with in iconic films like Groundhog Day, Edge of Tomorrow, Source Code, Doctor Strange, and several other films.

Andy Samberg's Palm Springs

Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti's latest film Palm Spring released on July 10, 2020. The film deals with the theme of time-loop. In the film, Andy Samberg plays the role of Nyles, a happy-go-lucky man who seems a bit above normal at first, but as the film moves ahead, Cristin Milioti's character of Sarah realises that Nyles is nowhere close to normal.

He turns out to be an individual who is stuck in a time loop and has to re-live the same day all over again. Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti's new film Palm Springs has received a direct-to-OTT release.

Palm Springs review - The Plot

A simple girl from Austin, Texas attends her friend’s wedding at a palm springs resort and meets a charming guy, who walks her into one of those infinite time-loop situations. The film features a time-loop that has engulfed the life of a young man, who has now roped in a new friend into the world of unprecedented magic. This Palm Springs review will give you a quick overview of Samberg and Milioti’s latest romantic comedy film and will take you to the cave of wonders.

Andy Samberg is known for his comedies, but the actor has a more mature avatar in the film. The actor combines the comic element with what looks like years of experience. J K Simmons brings his own version of maturity to the mix and viewers can see that Samberg’s comic element has rubbed off on the actor. Simons plays a crucial role in the film. However, Milioti stole the spotlight with her portrayal of Sarah. She has a lot on her plate throughout the movie and has more to do with consequences than the other characters.

Palm Springs review – An Overview

Several films in the past have featured a time loop to turn the everyday reality into magical realism. But what differentiates these movies from Palm Springs is the fact that more than one person has been stuck in a time loop without any explanation. No one knows how this magic came into being, whether due to a vengeful or a prankster deity, or due to some sci-fi MacGuffin. Well, it is better to be stuck with one rather than being stuck alone, the film suggests.

Palm Springs review - Last thoughts and verdict:

The film does justice to the theme it explores. Every single element in the movie is close to perfection, from casting to the cinematography, and from the performance of the cast to the story. The film highlights the consequences of our actions, which is generally not considered in several time-loop films, and it makes Palm Spring different from many of the films it takes inspiration from. The filmmakers have given a lot of attention to the details. The actors have given their best in the film. Milioti’s charm and charisma in the film brought a new life to director Max Burbakow's vision and will bring a smile to the faces of viewers in every scene.

Palm Springs review in a nutshell - Rating: 3.5/5

Disclaimer: This Palm Springs review is not a sponsored review

Watch Palm Springs trailer here:

