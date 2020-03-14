Telangana CM KCR Forms Committee For Development Of Panchayats And Municipalities

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Friday announced the formation of a committee to work for the development of panchayats and municipalities in the state. According to him, the committee includes 45 Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officials.

Speaking at the budget session, he said, "The panchayats and municipalities need to be further developed. Under any circumstances, the new Panchayatiraj Law will be implemented. More than 23 crore plants will be planted in the year 2020-21. Senior officials have been appointed to monitor the progress of the villages."

He further added, "Funds are released every month for village panchayats.There are 20-gram panchayats with a population of 500 in the state. Many people have donated for the development of villages. Warangal Rural district has donated Rs 25 crore."

Read: 'Will KCR give citizenship to those behind blasts?': BJP MP questions TRS, Owaisi over CAA

KCR on the budget

On March 8, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao described the budget for 2020-21 as progressive and balanced. According to him, it was made in line with the promises made by his party during the elections. The chief minister lauded the state Finance Minister T Harish Rao for presenting a 'balanced' budget in state Legislative Assembly.

Read: Youth Congress condemns law & order situation in Telangana after Cong MP's arrest

Meanwhile, the opposition Congress and BJP said the budget was 'unrealistic and disappointing" to the people.

Read: Telangana CM KCR directs ministers to develop tourism spots near Kaleswaram project

Read: Akbaruddin Owaisi requests KCR to expand temple complex, receives positive response

(With Agency Inputs)