Pankaj Tripathi Outshines As South Indian Superstar In First Look Poster Of 'Shakeela'

After riding on a successful spree with back-to-back hits like Ludo, Mirzapur, and many more, actor Pankaj Tripathi is set to enthrall fans with his next film Shakeela. The makers of the much-awaited film unveiled the first look poster of the actor where he is seen playing the role of a South Indian superstar actor. Dressed in snazzy, glitzy clothes, the actor plays the part in all its glory.

Pankaj Tripathi's first look poster from Shakeela

Shakeela is the official biopic of the Malayalam actress who ruled the roost in her heyday. The film is helmed by Indrajit Lankesh. In the poster, the actor can be seen dressed in his best attire while holding a trophy in his in an award function. While sharing the poster on Instagram, Pankaj wrote, “First look poster from the film 'Shakeela.’ Apart from the senior actor’s looks in the poster, fans can even note that the poster states the film is set to release in theatres across Indian on Christmas this year.

Several fans of the actor were quick enough to pour in their hot takes on the poster and expressed their curiosity over the same. One of the users wrote, “Pankaj Tripathi is the most versatile actor of Bollywood.” Another user wrote, “Inspiration fr many.” A third die-heart follower of the actor wrote, “I really like your acting.” Another echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “Another super hit film.”

Talking about the film and the character he will be seen essaying, Pankaj in a press statement said,

"I am thrilled that our little labour of love Shakeela is all set to release in theatres this Christmas. I am so excited about the film because I have worked with the very talented friend Richa Chadha on this film. I have a beautiful part in the film. I play an actor for the first time in my career. I have always wanted to play an actor on screen and bring out the idiosyncrasies of artists on screen. It's an interesting and colourful character.”

According to Mid-Day, Shakeela was fat-shamed and was highly criticized for her dark complexion. Offering a humane look at the fragilities of stardom, Lankesh and Chadha together celebrate the fighting spirit of their muse.

