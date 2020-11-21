Pan’s Mushroom Jerky From 'Shark Tank': What Makes It So Special?

Pan’s mushroom jerky on Shark Tank got a lot of love from the sharks and fans alike. In fact, the sharks liked the idea of it so much that they even fought over Pan’s mushroom jerky and who would get the deal. Let us take a look at Pan’s mushroom jerky and what made the Shark Tank contestant’s snack special.

Pan's Mushroom jerky recipe: What makes it so special?

Savoury jerky is a popular snack and people all over the world devour it. However, most of the jerky is made out of beef and therefore is never eaten by vegetarians. So when the Shark Tank contestant Michael Pan came up with Pan’s mushroom jerky recipe, the Sharks went gaga over the idea.

Coming from a Buddhist family, Michael Pan has been a vegetarian throughout his life. However, once when he was in Malaysia, he tried a vegan jerky and loved it. So when he came back home, he tried to make jerky with vegetarian ingredients and succeeded.

Pan’s mushroom jerky allows vegans to enjoy eating jerky that tastes similar to beef jerky but is made out of mushrooms. On the show, Michael described that the texture of mushroom is good enough to make jerky and they are healthy too. Therefore, his idea of mushroom jerky was a success.

Where can you buy it?

Pan’s mushroom jerky can be bought on their official website or by clicking on mushroomjerky.com. The mushroom jerky is available in four flavours. The flavours are Original, Salt & Pepper, Applewood BBQ, and Zesty Thai.

Pan’s mushroom jerky cost

The different flavours of mushroom jerky cost $ 9 dollars (Rs 667) on the official website of mushroom jerky. Right now, the website is running discounts and offers on the products.

Back when the episode on Shark Tanks had aired, it was seen that three sharks were interested in investing in Michael Pan's idea. Sharks Blake Mycoskie and Lori Greiner had teamed up and had offered $300k with 155 stakes each. However, Shark Mark Cuban jumped in with a rather tempting offer.

Shark Mark Cuban agreed to give $300k to Michael Pan with only 20% stakes. He further went down to 18% stakes. Watch who did Michael Pan choose in the video below.

Image credits: Official website of Pan's Mushrooms (mushroomjerky.com/)

