Academy Award-winning 'Parasite' All Set To Make Its Digital Debut On Amazon Prime

South Korean drama film, Parasite was a major winner at the 2019 Academy Awards. The film even won the Best Picture award by becoming the first South Korean as well as the first non-English language film to receive such recognition. The film has received wide appraises from all corners of the world and now it is all set to enter the digital world as well.

Bong Joon-ho’s Academy Award-winning Parasite to be available on Amazon Prime Video

OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video recently announced that Academy Award-winning film, Parasite is all set to make its digital debut. The film will be made across the platform for digital streaming for the worldwide audience. Parasite will be available on Amazon Prime Video from March 27, 2020.

Additionally, for the film to reach an even larger audience, Amazon Prime Video announced that Parasite will be released in Hindi as well. A dubbed version of the film will be made available to the Indian audience on Amazon Prime Video India. This will make sure that the film is accessible to most households in India.

The plotline of Parasite revolves around a family who tried to infiltrate another, much richer family. The story follows the life of a financially backward family — The Kims. If you still have not watched the film, then you can easily access it through Amazon Prime Video from March 27, 2020.

Check out the trailer of Parasite here:

If various media reports are to be believed, then the makers of Parasite are thinking about adapting the film into a television series. The show will also be directed by the film’s director Bong Joon-Ho. The series will reportedly consist of five to six episodes and will be made for HBO.

