Paresh Rawal's Son Aditya Doesn't Fear Being Compared With Father; Says 'I Am Independent'

The stars who choose to enter Bollywood experience immense pressure to compete and make a name in this industry. This pressure gets doubled when a star kid is making a debut in Bollywood. Speaking of which, Paresh Rawal’s son Aditya is all set to enter the film industry with the Zee5 original film Bamfaad. In a conversation with a media agency, Aditya Rawal commented on his experience and how he feels when he is compared with his father.

When asked about the pressure that a star kid experiences when entering into the industry, Aditya Rawal said that as kids of people who have made a name in the industry, they get a lot of advantages. Therefore, if one knew about these advantages, he/she would be ready to face all these pressure and scrutiny, added the actor. Furthermore, he said that if the advantages are massive, then there is another side to it as well. Talking about his father Paresh Rawal, he said that he is an amazing actor and he’s done so well in his life that he is not afraid of people comparing him with his father. He mentioned that this is so because he knows that he is nowhere near that.

Aditya Rawal further said that he doesn’t really fear of being compared to his father as he has always been independent. So for him, it has always been about his own work and he gives his best in whatever he is doing. When asked about his father Paresh Rawal's opinion on his decision to choose acting as his career, Aditya Rawal said that his father was pleased because he had seen his acting in college. Paresh Rawal had the idea that Aditya has the passion and talent to do it, as added by the latter.

Aditya Rawal used to play football professionally which he gave up to pursue his career in acting. He said that even during the time he used to play football, he frequently devoted his time to writing poetry and short films. He did get a piece of advice from his parents and that was never to get lost in the glitzy world of showbiz, and never lose perseverance. Bamfaad is directed by debutant filmmaker Ranjan Chandel. It will also feature Arjun Reddy fame Shalini Pandey. The film is about passion, betrayal, friendship, loss, and love. It’s scheduled to release on April 10, 2020.

