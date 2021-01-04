Park Hyung Sik Discharged From Military; Fans Gush '#WelcomeBackParkHyungsik' On Twitter

After Lee Jong Suk's military discharge news, there's yet another good news for all the K-drama lovers out there as actor Park Hyung Sik has also been discharged from the military. According to a recent report by Soompi, the Strong Girl Bong-soon actor was discharged from the military today, i.e. January 4, 2020. For the unversed, the 29-year-old was enlisted in the military back in June 2019.

After 574 long days Park Hyungsik is officially back#WelcomeBackHyungsik#박형식_전역축하해요 pic.twitter.com/09n9s7MoLN — about hyungsik (@about_hyungsik) January 3, 2021

Two days after Lee Jong Suk military discharge, Park Hyung Sik discharged too

While Park Hyung Sik's military service date was June 10, 2019, the South Korean singer-turned-actor has officially been discharged from the military service on January 4, 2020. Ahead of him, actor Lee Jong Suk was also discharged from the military on January 2, 2020. During his service days, Park was enlisted in the Capital Defense Command as a military police officer.

The Suits actor has been serving in the Special Duty Team ever since he joined the military service. Although he was on his final vacation since late November last year, Park Hyung Sik didn't return to the military base and was officially discharged due to the COVID-19 protocol. His agency UAA also released a couple of photos of the actor to announce the same, following his discharge on January 4. If the grapevines are to be believed, the South Korean actor has already started getting offers for films and dramas while he is busy deciding the project, through which, he will mark his comeback as an actor.

Meanwhile, ardent fans of Park Hyung Sik took to Twitter to rejoice as the actor has returned from his training. Twitterati also made '#WelcomeBackParkHyungsik' trend on the micro-blogging platform as many expressed their excitement about finally getting to see him on screen soon.

While one user tweeted writing, "Finally my Minmin is back Welcome back Park Hyung Sik! We miss you and can't wait to see you again Stay safe! We love you", another wrote, "After 575 days Park Hyung Sik is officially discharged from the military today! Welcome back, Hyung Sik!!! We are excited and very much looking forward to your upcoming projects! See you soon".

Check out some more fan reactions below:

Now I am fully convinced that Hyungsik is aging backwards or doesnt age at all. He still looks exactly the same as his bike repair photoshoot on the left which was taken in 2014 😭😭 Baby face as always 💜#WelcomeBackHyungsik#박형식_전역축하해요 pic.twitter.com/RmAUzdRGha — 레슬 || HYUNGSIK IS BACK (@SIKcret_neseul) January 4, 2021

FINALLY PARK HYUNGSIK IS OFFICIALLY DISCHARGE FROM MILITARY!!! WE WILL SEE THIS CUTEST SMILE AGAIN!!! I'M TOTALLY CRYING RIGHT NOW. YOU DID IT WELCOME BACK OUR MINMIN!!!🎉❤️

ccto#WelcomeBackParkHyungSik pic.twitter.com/stR9n9KiWu — 𝙂𝙚𝙞𝙨𝙚𝙧⁷⟭⟬ (@s_geiser_) January 4, 2021

Park Hyungsik is now discharged from military (January 4, 2021) I miss youu so much 😭 welcome back hyungsik!! pic.twitter.com/nPm6nl8M6s — pyo (@kdrmaas) January 3, 2021

Welcome back Hyung Sik oppa! Is it okay to ask for a SWDBS season 2? 😁 But I miss Wooga squad more 💕 — E🐰 (@Duuucz) January 4, 2021

Wooga fam complete again! Park Hyungsik is back! — Junnie⁷ - GRAMMY Nominated BTS stan (@KimNamJunnie) January 4, 2021

