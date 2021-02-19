Paul Bettany Claims 'WandaVision' Has A Cameo That "no One Has Guessed Yet"

WandaVision has become one of the most popular series around the world with just six episodes. There have been rumors that the show will have a surprise cameo which will shock everyone. The last two episodes feature Evan Peters as Pietro Maximoff / Quicksilver, marking his debut in Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and teasing the X-Men. Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange could also be seen in the series. But now, lead actor Paul Bettany has now revealed that they are not the surprise character that WandaVision will have.

Paul Bettany hints at a WandaVision cameo no one has guessed yet

In a recent interview with Esquire, Paul Bettany talked about the much-awaited surprise character appearance on WandaVision. He admitted that there are a lot of characters that they tried to keep secret, but they got out through leaks. However, the actor mentioned that there is one character that has not been revealed yet. Bettany stated that it is very exciting for him. He asserted that it is an actor he has “longed to work with” all of his life. He noted that they have some “amazing scenes together” and he thinks the chemistry between them is “extraordinary and fireworks” on set.

Paul Bettany’s comment has surely excited MCU fans who will be coming with more theories now. It would be interesting to see which character from the Marvel comics will pop up in the series. It could possibly be a never-seen-before character, as Bettany hinted that he is working with him/her for the first time. Paul Bettany has been part of the MCU since its dawn and worked with almost every actor who played a major role. So, if he is working with the unknown star for the first time onscreen, the character will probably be a brand-new one. However, no confirmation has been given yet.

WandaVision cast has Elizabeth Olsen in the lead role as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch. Teyonah Parris, Kat Dennings, Randall Park, Kathryn Hahn, Fred Melamed, Debra Jo Rupp, and Asif Ali are also part of the WandaVision cast. It is created by Jac Shaeffer with Matt Shakman as the director.

WandaVision plot is described as a blend of classic television and the MCU. It shows Wanda Maximoff and Vision – two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives, who begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. WandaVision plot will conclude in March with the series' last episode.

