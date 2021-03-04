Is Episode 9 Of 'WandaVision' The Finale? Here Are Predictions For The Upcoming Episode

WandaVision has been one of the most popular shows of 2021. After a year of inactivity from Marvel Studios when their releases were delayed release due to COVID-19, it returned with a bang with WandaVision on Disney+. Now, the popular show is coming to an end. Read on to know how many episodes of WandaVision are left.

Is Episode 9 of WandaVision the finale?

Yes, Episode 9 of WandaVision is indeed the final episode of the show, at least for this season. The upcoming episode will be a culmination of the storyline WandaVision showrunners have been developing for the past eight weeks. While it'll definitely be sad to see the show end, WandaVision has been huge in pushing forward the story of MCU. If rumours are true, the end of WandaVision will directly lead to Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. There's also a very real possibility that Wanda will be capable of travelling through multiverses and opening portals by the end of the show.

Even after WandaVision ends, Marvel has a few Disney Plus shows lined up for the fans. A couple of weeks after WandaVision ends, Disney Plus is going to introduce Falcon and the Winter Soldier, a show fans have been eagerly waiting for. After Falcon and The Winer Soldier, the much anticipated Loki show is going to be released, which follows the story of the alternate universe Loki who escaped with the Tesseract in Avengers Endgame. At the end of the year, Marvel will release the Hawkeye show, so there's plenty of Marvel material for fans this year. Black Widow solo film is also slated to release sooner rather than later.

WandaVision Episode 9 Predictions

(Warning: Potential WandaVision Episode 9 spoilers ahead)

Now that WandaVision is only one episode away from the finale, the theories and speculations about what's going to happen are at an all-time high. Last week's episode ended on a very big cliffhanger. After a brutal 35 minutes of looking through Wanda's past and her backstory from the time she was a child, the viewers come to realise the extent of pain she suffered in her life. If was out of grief and desperation that Wanda lashed out and ended up creating Westview. In the coming episode, we are most probably going to see Wanda battle it out with Agatha to protect her children. SWORD is going to invade Westview with the White Vision and we might see the two Visions fight it out. There are rumours online that Ultron might make a comeback and a very distinct possibility Doctor Strange might show up in the finale.

