Paul Bettany Reveals He 'forever' Wants To Play The Part Of "The Vision" In All MCU Films

WandaVision star Paul Bettany has revealed that as of now, he wants to keep appearing in the MCU as the synthesized superhero that has been forged out of the fictional metal alloy of vibranium, Vision. While talking about the same, Paul Bettany, while being asked by the officials at a portal whether or not he would like to play Vision forever, the actor unequivocally asserted that he would absolutely like to continue to star as the character. He was asked the aforementioned question while he was reflecting upon his MCU journey, that starting with the Robert Downey Jr.-starrer Iron Man, in which he played the voice of J.A.R.V.I.S, the titular character's AI assistant. The above information has been sourced from a report on Esquire.

Can Paul Bettany return as The Vision in the MCU?

As is known to many, the WandaVision finale did indicate that Bettany's character has the potential to return after his alternate persona, who is known to the Marvel comic book readers by the name of White Vision. The WandaVision finale saw the live-action Vision flying off to an undisclosed place after a near-fatal battle between the two versions of Vision became a philosophical debate featuring one of the philosophy's most-discussed conundrum, namely The Ship Of Theseus. Additionally, the very final few seconds also saw Wanda implying that at some point, she can say hello to her humanoid beau one more time, which is said to be a reference to White Vision. Additionally, it is believed that the WandaVision final has essentially set up two upcoming MCU outings, namely Dr. Strange: The Multiverse Of Madness and Captain Marvel 2. However, the officials at Marvel are yet to confirm, deny on comment on any of the speculations.

About Paul Bettany's last outing as The Vision:

WandaVision stars Paul Bettany as Vision and Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff. Supporting characters include Mrs. Fletcher actor Kathryn Hahn as a Marvel comics antagonist that goes by the name of Agnes/Agatha Harkness and 2 Broke Girls star Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis from Thor: The Dark World. This is an attempt on the part of Marvel to give the characters that had a brief role in the previous Marvel Movies a proper character arc. WandaVision also saw the casting of Evan Peters as a version of Quicksilver. Later on, it was revealed that his character is more than merely being the husband to Hann's Agatha Harkness. All nine episodes are available for streaming on Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar or Hulu, depending upon one's geographic location.

