What Is 'Darkhold'? Why Was Wanda Reading It In 'WandaVision' Finale?

The WandaVision finale, just before its leading lady taking up the avatar of the legendary yet mythical Scarlet Witch, saw Kathryn Hann's Agatha Harkness saying that an entire chapter is dedicated to the Scarlet Witch in a book known as the Darkhold. After a brief explanation regarding the same and what seems to be the final duel between the two witches, viewers see Wanda reading the Darkhold in the WandaVision finale, indicating that she has come in possession of what is known as the Book Of The Damned in the MCU. It is believed that the said elusive piece of literature has appeared multiple times throughout the MCU, one such example being a scene featuring the book in Marvel's Agents Of SHIELD.

On the other hand, it is said that Dr Strange, which was Benedict Cumberbatch's first solo outing as the uncrowned sorcerer supreme, subtly acknowledged the absence of the book through an empty slot where the Darkhold was supposed to have been kept in the Kamartaj-based library. So, what is the Darkhold and why it might be important to Wanda's character and the MCU at large? Read on to find out.

What is Darkhold?

As per the MCU lore, Darkhold goes by many names, such as the Book Of Sins, The Book Of Spells and, as Agatha Harkness pointed out in the WandaVision finale, The Book Of The Damned. Darkhold is essentially a book of spells that are believed to corrupt the conscience of whosoever physically touches it. The Marvel comics lore itself sees Darkhold going through a string of owners. At one point, in the MCU, Darkhold was used by two characters known as Aida and Holden Radcliffe, who manage to entrap several Agents of SHIELD in a virtual dimension known as the Framework, not too different from the Hex that was created by Wanda in the MCU Disney+ series. That book then falls into the hands of yet another character known as Ghost Rider, who takes the text to hell. It is then retrieved by Agatha Harkness and then, quite similar to how things transpired in the WandaVision finale, falls into Scarlet Witch's hands.

What does Wanda reading the Darkhold probably mean for the MCU?

The finale sees Wanda reading the Darkhold, through which the makers are trying to establish that Wanda, who is arming herself with spells and knowledge about witchcraft, is preparing for the upcoming chapters in her story, one of which will be a part of the upcoming Dr Strange outing titled Dr Strange: The Multiverse Of Madness. Several MCU enthusiasts have theorised that although for the most part, Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch will play an ally to Cumberbatch's Strange, a handful of moments in the film will see the two sorcerers duel it out in a battle of spells. However, the curators of the MCU are yet to confirm or deny the report.

