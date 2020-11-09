Shaheer Sheikh's Look In 'Paurashpur' Goes Viral; See Pictures

Actor Shaheer Sheikh’s pictures from the sets of his upcoming web series Paurashpur have gone viral. The web series is a periodic drama that will release on ALTBalaji and is being filmed right now. The actor will reportedly portray the role of a royal prince in the movie. Read on to know more details:

Shaheer Sheikh’s pictures from 'Paurashpur' sets go viral

Shaheer Sheikh is currently filming for his upcoming web series Paurashpur, which is an ALTBalaji original series. Some pictures and videos of the actor on the sets and in his costume have gone viral on Instagram who is predicted to play a royal prince in the show, and the fans are loving it. Fans have commented all things positive on the post and wished for the success of the actor.

The actor was seen wearing heavy jewellery and angarkha during the filming, and the sets look like that of big ancestral houses or mahals. This has led to his fans predicting that he will be playing a royal prince through the show. This is the second time the actor is playing the role of a prince, following his role of Arjuna in the show Mahabharat on the Star Plus.

More about Paurashpur

The series is a period drama and is being released on ALTBalaji. They first announced the project on October 15, 2020, through their Instagram post. They shared a picture of the clapboard and a still from the set of the show, which is being directed by Shachindra Vats, produced by Sachin Mohite and has Manoj Khatoi as the DOP.

The caption on the post read, “Shoot begins of a magnum opus #Paurashpur, a period drama! A story of kingdoms, gender power struggles and politics. Stay tuned to #ALTBalaji to know more!”. As per the tags on the post, Milind Soman. Shilpa Shinde, Shaheer Sheikh, Sahil Salathia, Annu Kapoor and Paulomi Das are a part of the show's cast, and the show will also stream on Zee5.

