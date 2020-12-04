Milind Soman Shares Pics Of Beautiful Trek To Phalut, Aces 'Sirsasana' On Mountain Peak

Bollywood actor and fitness freak Milind Soman who is exploring the mountains and beauty of the Northeastern region, recently shared a post on Instagram while flaunting his trekking to Phalut. The actor shared a video where he can be seen acing a yoga asana on the tip of a mountain peak with the utmost ease.

Apart from the yoga asana, fans can also catch a glimpse of the gigantic Everest, Makalu, Lhotse mountains which were snow-clad. The actor while captioning the post explained that he walked almost 21 km from Sandakphu to reach this beautiful location. Apart from this, the actor also shared his daily fitness mantra with fans and urged all to exercises daily for at least 10 minutes for an active body, mind, and soul.

While captioning the post, the Four More Shots Please actor wrote, “If you look closely at the sunset, you can see Makalu, Lhotse and Everest on the horizon this is the viewpoint at Phalut, after a really beautiful 21km walk from Sandakphu.. people think that being physically fit is tough or takes up a lot of time, the truth is that if you stay off the chair as much as possible, be normally active and use simple exercises just 10min every day with regularity, you will be able to do things that now you cannot even imagine, and at any age, it’s only the first few steps that need you to dig a little deeper into your mind to find the determination that you is necessary and once you find it, there will be no limit to the true enjoyment of LIFE!!!!!!!!” At last, Milind thanked his wife Ankita Konwar and gave her the credit for clicking the picture.

Meanwhile, Milind met West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and shared a picture on his social media. "Chatting with H.E Governor of West Bengal @jdhankhar1 about the ways of the world thank you, sir, for an insightful and fun conversation,” he wrote on Twitter. The 55-years-old actor also gave a glance at his 21km trek from Sandakphu, the highest point in West Bengal at almost 12000ft. The fitness enthusiast shared a picture from his trekking while jumping in the air and enjoying the beautiful sunrise and picturesque landscape. The picture also showed the amazing snow-capped mountains along with the breathtaking view of Everest which is sure to leave his fans mesmerized.

