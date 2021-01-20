'Peaky Blinders' Season 6 Release Date And What To Expect From It

Peaky Blinders is a period crime drama television series. The BAFTA-winning show has garnered much appreciation on Netflix. The latest part was season five which ended on a cliffhanger. Now fans are waiting for Peaky Blinders season 6 release date and how the story will go ahead.

Peaky Blinders season 6 release date and plot details

Like several other projects, Peaky Blinders season 6 production was affected due to coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. The show was said to be starting shooting in 2020 but was halted due to the pandemic. The makers recently announced that the new Peaky Blinders season has commenced filming. A picture of Cillian Murphy as Thomas “Tommy” Shelby wearing a face mask on the set was shared on social media platforms. In another picture, Paul Anderson as Arthur Shelby appears driving a car with his brother Tommy on his side. Check out the first behind-the-sets photo from the new Peaky Blinders season.

Peaky Blinders season 6 plot

The fifth season of Peaky Blinders ended on a surprising note, on a cliffhanger, something which was not done in previous parts. Tommy Shelby sets up a plan to assassinate, Sir Oswald Mosley (Sam Clafin), a fascist politician. However, he fails to do so and is now confused about how things went haywire. Peaky Blinders season 6 plot will continue from there. It is still unknown who killed Tommy’s man and saved Mosley’s life. Sir Oswald Mosley’s rally turned out to be a success and Tommy breaks down in the aftermath. It is in a long time that Tommy's plan has failed, and he is seen pointing a pistol to his head as season five ends.

However, he will not commit suicide but will have to come up with a new plan against now even stronger Mosley. There is also an internal war that Thomas will have to look into as Michael Gray (Finn Cole) along with his wife Gina (Anya Taylor-Joy) has turned rebellions to the family.

Is Peaky Blinders’ season 6 the last one?

With the recent filming resume announcement, the question of is Peaky Blinders’ season 6 the last one? has been rising. The answer is yes, makers have officially announced that the upcoming Peaky Blinders season will be the last one. The series creator and writer, Steven Knight, confirmed that Peaky Blinders will end with its sixth and final season. However, he hinted that the story will continue in another form. A possible spinoff could be on its way. Peaky Blinders season 6 release date is yet to revealed. It is expected to arrive in late 2021 or mid-2022.

