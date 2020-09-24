'PEN15' Cast, Characters And Other Details About The American Cringe Comedy Web-series

PEN15 is an American cringe comedy web television series. The show has been created by Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle, and Sam Zvibleman, and premiered on February 8, 2019, on the international OTT platform, Hulu. The plot of the web-series revolves around the lives of teenagers and high-school students today, where the best day of their life can turn into your worst with the stroke of a gel pen.

In May 2019, the international OTT platform Hulu renewed the series for a second season that will consist of fourteen episodes, the first half of which has already premiered on September 18, 2020. Here is all about the cast and characters of PEN15. Read further ahead to know more.

PEN15 cast and characters

Maya Erskine as Maya Ishii-Peters

Maya Erskine plays the character of a shy and sensitive Japanese-American girl who is in the seventh grade. She is primarily raised by her mother and is best friends with Anna. Maya Erskine behaves very immaturely and spontaneous at times, but she manages to make friends with her class clown behaviour.

Anna Konkle as Anna Kone

Anna Konkle plays the character of a seventh-grader who is best friends with Maya. Her character has to deal with her family divorcing and has to cope up with that fact. Anna is the best singer in the entire school and often copes with her life at home with music. Anna’s character comes out to be as more mature than Maya, but she is also more likely to give in to the peer pressure.

Mutsuko Erskine as Yuki Ishii-Peters

Mutsuko Erskine plays the character of Maya’s mother. Her character is of a very stern but a caring mother. She always guides Maya the right way and is trying to excel the unofficial “single parenting” in every way possible.

Richard Karn as Fred Peters

Richard Karn plays the character of Maya's father. He is a musician and is most often gone touring with his Steely Dan cover band. He is not divorced with his wife but does not have much of a hand in raising his daughter.

Taylor Nichols as Curtis Kone

Taylor Nichols plays the character of Anna's father. He is a very good and caring father. He doesn’t gel up well with his wife and Anna occasionally finds him sleeping on the couch after a fight with her mom.

