Penguin Bloom Cast Features Talented Actors Trying To Recreate True Events

The movie Penguin Bloom released on Netflix on January 21, 2020. This movie is based on a storybook “Penguin Bloom” from acclaimed writer Cameron Bloom. It is a family drama that tells the story of a modern family which suddenly has an unexpected guest and how they become closer again despite all their differences. The movie is based on the true story of a woman named Sam Bloom. Read till the end to know about Penguin Bloom cast, story and review details.

Penguin Bloom Cast

The movie is directed by Glendyn Ivin and has producers like Emma Cooper, Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky, Jodi Matterson and others. According to IMDB, Penguin Bloom cast includes talented actors like Naomi Watts, Andrew Lincoln, Jacki Weaver and some penguins in prominent roles.

Penguin Bloom story synopsis

Sam Bloom (Naomi Watts) becomes injured as she falls off during a vacation and loses the power to use her legs. She becomes depressed and becomes quite withdrawn. Her family takes home a magpie bird named Penguin Bloom, which has also been gravely injured and cannot fly any longer. Sam gradually starts to bond with the bird, and in turn, the whole family welcomes the bird with open arms, and the family comes closer while Sam gets a miraculous recovery.

Penguin Bloom filming locations

Wondering about Penguin Bloom filming locations?

As per The Cinemaholic, the principal shooting was completed in Sydney, Australia. To get the real feeling, a significant portion of the movie was shot inside the original Bloom house located in Sydney near the Northern Beaches. It is one of the prominent locations of the film.

The other Penguin Bloom shooting locations also include Palm Beach. This beach was featured throughout the movie to give an authentic Sydney vibe. The Avalon beach was seen in the film.

The real Sam Bloom also posted some pictures with the cast of Penguin Bloom to offer some details about its shooting locations. Phuket, Thailand, was used to shoot the critical scene of Sam's accident. The cast and crew flew to Thailand to recreate the scene.

Penguin Bloom review

Overall, Penguin Bloom review was average. The critics praised the performance of Naomi Watts and Andrew Lincoln. According to Rotten Tomatoes, The movie got an average approval rating of 65% from the critics and 67% from the audience.

On the other hand, Metatricitic official website gave 54 Metascore out of 100 in Penguin Bloom review and listed some mixed reviews from the critics. IMDB's official website gave this movie 6.7 out of 10.

