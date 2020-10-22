Poison 2 Cast: A List Of The Actors And The Characters They Play

Poison 2 released on the streaming platform Zee 5 last week on October 16, 2020. The plot is similar to its first season and explores the theme of revenge. However, the cast for this season is different and marks the OTT debut for actor Aftab Shivdasani. Take a look at the Poison 2 cast.

Poison 2 cast

Aftab Shivdasani

Aftab Shivdasani made his OTT debut with Poison 2. The actor portrays the lead role of Aditya in the show. Aftab Shivdasani made his debut in movies as a child actor in Mr. India and then went on to appear in Shahenshah, ChaalBaaz, Awwal Number, C.I.D. and Insaniyat. He made his adult debut in 1999 with the film Mast, for which he secured the Zee Cine Award for Best Male Debut and Star Screen Award for Most Promising Newcomer- Male. Aftab’s other popular work includes Kasoor, Kya Yehi Pyaar Hai, Awara Paagal Deewana, Hungamaa, and Masti, of which the latter got him the Bollywood Movie Award for Best Comedian.

Raai Laxmi

Raai Laxmi plays the lead role of Sara in the show. It is the actor’s digital debut too. Raai Laxmi mostly works in Malayalam and Tamil films and has been a part of the industry for 15 years since her debut in 2005 with the movie Karka Kasadara. She has been a part of over 50 films throughout her career so far, with her latest movies being Where Is the Venkatalakshmi, Neeya 2, and a special appearance in the song Haya Re Jawaani in the movie Officer Arjun Singh IPS Batch 2000.

Pooja Chopra

Pooja Chopra is a part of the Poison 2 cast as Isha. The actor made her on-screen debut in 2008 with the movie Fashion, where she made a special appearance as herself. Chopra has been a part of 10 movies in her career so far and some of her popular works include Commando and Aiyaary.

Supporting roles in Poison 2 cast

The supporting cast of Poison 2 includes Rahul Dev as Sikander, Vin Rana as Oscar, Zain Imam as Harsh, Asmita Sood as Hina, and Karan Veer Mehra as Jaiveer. Others who are a part of the web series are Joy Sengupta, Pawan Chopra, Deepak Chadha, Gaurav Sharma, Taher Shabbir, and Sakshi Pradhan.

