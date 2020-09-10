What Time Does Tiki Taka Release On Zee5? See Release Time, Trailer, Cast And More

The upcoming comedy film Tiki Taka on Zee5 is being discussed on social media ever since the film’s trailer was released on September 4. The trailer has garnered over 1 million views in just six days of its release. Tiki Taka on Zee5 is an adaptation of the original Bengali film ‘Khelechi Ajguba’. Khelechi is an African footballer who has come to Bengal to meet PK, one of the mafias based in the Indian State. The comedy of errors begins when Khelechi meets many people on his journey to find PK in West Bengal. Read on to find out,“ What time does Tiki Taka released on Zee5?”

What time does Tiki Taka release on ZEE5?

Tiki Taka release date is Friday, September 11. The film will be released on the OTT platform at 12:00 AM IST. Once the film is released on the platform, all the ZEE5 subscribers across India will be able to stream it. Tiki Taka on ZEE5 will be available to stream multiple times as long as the viewer has an active subscription of the OTT platform.

Tiki Taka on ZEE5: About the film

In the story of Tiki Taka when Khelechi Ajguba arrives in West Bengal he meets a cab driver named Raju played by actor Parambrata Chattopadhyay. As the two young men get acquainted with each other Raju decides to help Khelechi in his quest to find PK. Raju also becomes a confidant for Khelechi who has travelled far away from his family and is trying to understand life in a foreign land. The role of PK in the film will be played by Bengali actor Saswat Chatterjee. However, little does Raju know the African footballer is hiding a big secret which he will gradually unravel as the story progresses.

Tiki Taka is a family comedy film that takes us through a story woven with comic scenes most of which arise out of the errors and misunderstandings the characters go through. Khelechi and Raju are the lead duos of this film, but neither of them speaks each other's language. Hence, fans will see them scurrying across the streets of Bengal, getting into more complicated situations the story progresses.

Promo Image Source: Parambrata Chattopadhyay (Instagram)

