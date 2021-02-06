Post 'WandaVision' Episode 5 Release, 'Baby Vision' Gets MCU Fans 'screaming'

On February 5, 2021, the fifth episode of WandaVision was released on Disney+ Hotstar and featured a mixture of Wanda Maximoff (played by Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (played by Paul Bettany). In the episode, the duo can be seen living their suburban life in the 1980s and SWORD’s too can be seen continuing their journey trying to stop Wanda’s Westview variance.

WandaVision episode 5 released on Disney+ Hotstar

The sequence features the growing years of Wanda and Vision. In the fifth episode of WandaVision, the makers used the real pictures of young Elizabeth Olsen. Marvel fans after watching the latest episode have been losing their minds, especially after witnessing the adorable Baby Vision. Take a look at their reactions.

A fan created a meme picture and captioned it as, “Vision for every holiday season ‘Im finna make a calendar”. Another one created a picture using young Vision’s picture and compared it with the character Grogu. A user asked others to forget ‘Baby Yoda’, saying that it's all about ‘Baby Vision’. Another user said that while seeing Baby Vision, she screamed. She further posted several pictures of Baby Vision and Grown Vision with babies.

cw // #wandavision #wandavison new episode 5 spoilers

NOT THEM SHOWING VISION AS A CHILD THE BABY HELP pic.twitter.com/XPYsde80YF — zach•wandavision (@civiiswar) February 5, 2021

Forget Baby Yoda... Its all about Baby Vision #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/tOyMzsf8nk — TheWorstScarletWitch (@BarnabySheppard) February 5, 2021

Baby Yoda/Grogu and Baby Vision would be friends #wandavision pic.twitter.com/yGtewmAzOp — Grogu's mom || WandaVision spoilers (@KhadidjaGaniou) February 5, 2021

#WandaVision VISION FOR EVERY HOLIDAY SEASON IM FINNA MAKE A CALENDAR pic.twitter.com/ySVknU63hP — ๑ Paarbz ๑ ᕦ(ò_óˇ)ᕤ (@paarbonmyfrench) February 5, 2021

#wandavision #WandaVision #BabyVision new episode 5 spoilers:



why does baby vision remind me of baby grinch omg 😭 pic.twitter.com/tAvOTv6zH1 — Lacey 💙 (@laceybusker) February 5, 2021

VISION AS A BABY THAT MADE ME CRACK UP @ MARVEL #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/CUkcQJRwIT — k ✨ (@ugh_blue) February 5, 2021

At the end of the latest episode, Quicksilver (played by Evan Peters) enters Vision’s residence, in order to greet his surprised sister Wanda. The reveal of Quicksilver in the fifth episode is a huge moment for the fans of MCU. As Quicksilver was shown dead in Avengers: Age of Ultron, fans didn’t expect the character to appear.

WandaVision cast

Created by Jac Schaeffer, WandaVision is a television miniseries that is based on the Marvel Comics characters. Elizabeth and Paul reprise their respective roles. The miniseries also features Debra Jo Rupp, Fred Melamed, Kathryn Hahn, Teyonah Parris, Randall Park, Kat Dennings and Evan Peters. The first episode premiered on January 15, 2021, and will run for nine episodes until March. The series is well-received by the viewers as well as the critics. Rotten Tomatoes also reported a 93 per cent approval rating. Metacritic also rated 77 out of 100 based on 40 critics.

Image Source: A still from WandaVision

