Who Is 'Mismatched's' Vihaan Samat? Everything You Need To Know About The Actor

Vihaan Samat is an actor who is known for his roles in Worth, Mismatched and Humans of My Bed. Mismatched's Vihaan Samat is a young enthusiast who is also has a knack for stand up shows and plays. He is an explorer and loves travelling.

Vihaan Samat's movies and series

Mismatched

Mismatched is 2020 released, Netflix original Television series starring Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf, Vihaan Samat, Rannvijay Singha and others. The story is about two people who are not right for each other and their journeys. Samat plays the role of Harsh in the series. Harsh is an American-born desi boy. He plays the role of an NRI who is stuck at a relative’s home in India. He is also the narrator of the series. Fans and followers were eagerly waiting to see Vihaan on the screen in Mismatched. He was seen in all the episodes of the series. Mismatched is rated 5.8 out of 10 on IMDb.

Worth

Worth is a 2020 movie directed by Sara Colangelo, from a screenplay by Max Borenstein. The cast of the film includes Michael Keaton, Amy Ryan, Stanley Tucci, Tate Donovan, Shunori Ramanathan, Talia Balsam and Laura Benanti, Vihaan Samat and others. It is a biographical movie that had its world premiere on January 24, 2020. IMDb rates Worth 7.6 out of 10.

Humans of My Bed

Humans of My Bed is a comedy Television series released in 2018. Humans of My Bed is directed by Sam Permar. It is a story exploring the boundaries of sexual liberation and internalized homophobia. It stars Athena Boutari, Vihaan Samat, Michael Kirshner and Sam Permar among others. He was seen in one of the episodes of this television series.

Vihaan Samat’s hobbies

Mismatched's Vihaan Samat loves travelling and often explores various places. He has travelled to many parts of the world such as New York, Rajasthan, Las Vegas, Pennsylvania and others. He also took part in a Stand-Up show hosted by Fareeha Khan. Have a look at Vihaan Samat's photos below.

More about Vihaan Samat

Other than these, Mismatched's Vihaan Samat was seen in a play titled In A Good Way by Johnny Cannizzaro. He was also seen in an Advertisement for PayTM along with Onima Kashyap. The advertisement was mainly aired on Star Sports during IPL. He also made the to cast of ABC Casting as they hit New World Stages, starting their 2018 ABC Discovers: New York Talent Showcase!

