'Mostly Sane' Aka Prajakta Koli's "family" Has Lots Of Complaints Amidst COVID-19 Lockdown

Mostly Sane Prajakta Koli’s quarantine days are spent eating ice-creams and making fun videos. The YouTuber and content creator shared witty stories on her Instagram. In a recent series of videos she shared on her IG, she enacted a skit of her on-screen family, which time and again makes an appearance in her YouTube skits. In her popular monologue style, she blurted out the troubles faced by the son, mother, and father of a family during the time of lockdown.

In the videos that she shared, one can see that the first clip is of the youngest family member who suffers due to his dad staying at home all the time. He gets into trouble even before he causes any. The fun monologue is hard-hitting yet tickles right into the viewer’s funny bones. Hard-hitting because the family has to stay indoors all the time like millions across the globe.

Also Read | Prajakta Koli's 'bored Out Of Wits Quarantine Food'; Gets A Pro Tip From Vicky Kaushal

In the second video, Prajakta Koli a.k.a Mostly Sane appears as the mother and is seen nagging about how she is unaware of what is happening around her. If not for the lockdown, she would have known tiny details about the households around. With the lockdown, people are staying indoors and not talking to each other.

Also Read | Hrithik Roshan Says He Cannot Do What Prajakta Koli Does On Her YouTube Channel

The third video is of the father who suffers the most. He misses the old days he enjoyed with friends. He cannot go out anymore and have a glass of alcohol with his friends. He even suffers from acute memory loss and does not know what is he up to anymore.

Check out Prajakta Koli's Instagram skit videos

Fans had a hilarious reaction to Mostly Sane's skit

Snippet credits: Mostly Sane Prajakta Koli's Instagram

Also Read | Times When Priyanka Chopra Shared Beauty Hacks & Tips On YouTube; See Videos

Prajakta Koli shared the monologue style videos on her Instagram She writes, “Here’s what my family misses about the outside world! LINK IN BIO FOR THE FULL VIDEO! Kaisa laga????? #SelfQuarantine #GharBaithoIndia #MostlySane #NewVideo.” She even shared the full-length video link to her YouTube account and also urged people to stay indoors with the help of hashtags. Her fans had a range of reactions to the video.

Also Read | Coronavirus: Comedian Bhuvan Bam Donates His March 2020 YouTube Earnings; Read Details

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.