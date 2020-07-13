Youtuber Nicole Thea Dies At The Age Of 24 Along With Her Unborn Son Reign, Details Here

YouTube star Nicole Thea passed away at the age of 24. Her family confirmed the news on Sunday that Nicole Thea, who was pregnant, has passed away along with her unborn son on Saturday morning i.e. on July 11, 2020. She was just a few weeks away from her due date. According to several media reports, she was eight months pregnant with her son. Youtuber Nicole Thea was known for her videos about pregnancy. It is still unclear what caused her untimely demise.

Youtuber Nicole Thea passes away

Nicole Thea’s death was announced on the dancer’s Instagram account by her mother. Nicole Thea’s mother posted an emotional post on her account with a long caption that announced the heartbreaking news. The caption also revealed that she was pregnant with her son that she and her partner named as Reign.

The post read as “To all Nicole’s friends and supporters it is with great sadness that I have to inform you that Nicole and her son she and Boga named Reign sadly passed away on Saturday morning.”

A lot of fans and followers fo Youtuber Nicole Thea took to the comments section of the post to give their condolences to the late dancer and YouTuber.

The official announcement and statement made by her mother stated that Nicole Thea had a few YouTube videos to upload on her channel. Her partner Boga has made the decision to allow them to be aired. The family asked her fans for some privacy because their hearts are truly broken and they are struggling to cope up with Nicole Thea’s death.

Nicole Thea pregnant

The street dancer turned influencer lived in London with her partner Global Boga whose real name is Jeffery Frimpong. She had announced in April that she was pregnant with her and Boga’s child. She had been sharing her pregnancy journey with her Instagram followers and her subscribers on Youtube. The cause of her death is not yet known. However, she had previously stated in a video that she was having a good pregnancy.

The last video on her Youtube channel featured her giving glimpses of her pregnancy shoot. It was posted an hour before her the news of her death was announced on her Instagram handle. Besides being a dancer and YouTuber, Nicole Thea had her own jewellery line and eyelashes called the Thea collection

