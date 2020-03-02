Pretty Little Liars, Sherlock, And Other Famous TV Shows Inspired By Mystery Books

The film and television industry is a fast-growing one as more and more people are turning towards it for entertainment and leisure. The substantial increase in the number of viewers on OTT platforms and the number of hours spent browsing through the OTT platforms has increased due to the variety in the content now presented to the viewers. As the demand for new content has grown among the audience, the show makers too are willing to experiment with their content.

While many shows from an original concept, there are few that have been adapted from popular books. When a show is adapted from a book, it benefits of being much more longer than a film. When a book is adapted into a show, the reach of its audience is much higher and the show makers are able to paint a picture into the reality of what is only in their imagination. Here is a list of some of the most popular mystery shows that were adapted from books.

List of mystery books that went on to become popular TV Adaptations

Pretty Little Liars

Adapted from: Pretty Little Liars by Sara Shepard.

Total Seasons: 7 (2010-2017)

The show follows a group of four young girls Aria, Spencer, Hanna and Emily. Their group falls apart when their leader goes missing in a strange way. The four are interrogated but no discovery was made about the disappearance of the missing girl. A year later, the four girls start receiving threats from an unknown person who threatens them to reveal their secrets.

Big Little Lies

Adapted from: Big Little Lies by Liane Moriarty

Total Seasons: 2 (2017-2019)

The show follows a group of three women whose lives are shattered when a murder takes place in their idyllic town, unravelling a can of worms. The show gained a lot of popularity in the mystery drama genre and is expected to return with another season. the show stars Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon and Shailene Woodley.

Sherlock

Adapted from: Sherlock Holmes detective stories by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

Total Seasons: 4 (2010-2017)

The show follows a detective and his friend who get to solve the most difficult and unusual criminal cases in their area. The show is very popular among the audience and is widely known to have covered interesting cases throughout the seasons. The lead character of the show is portrayed by Benedict Cumberbatch and has Martin Freeman in a pivotal role.

