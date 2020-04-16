Andy Carroll Shows Off ‘Tiger King’ Beard As Friend Hints At £300m Newcastle Takeover

Former Liverpool striker Andy Carroll boasted his 'Tiger King beard' on a Zoom video call with his friends. Notably, Andy Caroll's friends all sported Arabic outfits as Newcastle United are nearing a takeover from Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The takeover would see Mike Ashley's torrid 13-year spell as majority owner come to an end and the Tyneside club will hope to climb back to the upper echelons of the Premier League.

Also Read: Amazon One Of The Contenders For Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Naming Rights: Report

Newcastle United takeover: Former Liverpool striker Andy Carroll sports Tiger King beard on Zoom video call with friends

The Premier League is currently suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic and players are forced to stay indoors amidst the nationwide lockdown in the United Kingdom. Amidst the coronavirus chaos, Prince Mohammed bin Salman is close to completing a Newcastle United takeover in a £300 million deal. The news has been greeted with jubilation amongst the Newcastle fans, with striker Andy Carroll sported an impressive-looking beard on a Zoom video call with friends, who sported Arabic outfits. Fans online compared Andy Caroll's look to late Motorhead singer Lemmy and Joe Exotic from the hit Netflix show Tiger King.

Also Read: Andriy Shevchenko Chose Chelsea Because His Wife Wanted Their Kids To Learn English

Andy Caroll's new beard look draws comparisons with Joe Exotic from Tiger King

Andy Carroll and Dúbravka Saudi style 😂🇸🇦 pic.twitter.com/oNJuBqqJ5n — 13 (@iiAn4s) April 16, 2020

Andy Carroll watched Tiger King and thought "now that's a look!" — Andrew Greener (@greener_andrew) April 16, 2020

He looks like lemmy — Daftoon (@Daftoon1) April 15, 2020

Newcastle United takeover: Saudi Crown Prince set to complete £300million takeover of Tyneside club

The Premier League reportedly having already begun their owners and directors test with Newcastle United takeover deal closer than ever. The PCP Capital Partners has agreed on a deal to buy Newcastle United and end Mike Ashley’s 13-year spell as the club’s owner, according to sources directly involved in the takeover. The coronavirus pandemic has had a significant impact on the takeover price with a deal reportedly agreed on £300 million, £40 million lesser than the previously quoted £340 million asking price.

Also Read: Lionel Messi To Stay Put At Barcelona Despite Board's Ongoing Civil War: Quique Setien

Also Read: Man United Gains Praise From Gary Lineker For Lighting Up NHS At Old Trafford