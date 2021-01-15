Priyanshu Painyuli To Star In Amazon Prime Video's Upcoming Black Comedy: Reports

The Mirzapur 2 fame, Priyanshu Painyuli is all set for Airlift director Raja Krishna Menon’s upcoming black-comedy drama series, which currently remains untitled. According to a recent report by Mid-Day, Priyanshu has not only been roped in for the upcoming series but has also filmed a few portions of the Raja Krishna Menon directorial in Mumbai. The series is said to a be a ten-part black comedy, which will be premiered exclusively on Amazone Prime Video.

Priyanshu Painyuli's web series with Amazon Prime Video is on the cards?

Earlier this morning, i.e. January 15, 2021, a report by the online portal did rounds on the internet as it spilt the beans about Priyanshu Painyuli's second web series with Amazon Prime Video, after Mirzapur 2. If the grapevine is to be believed, a couple of days after his wedding with ladylove Vandana Joshi in November 2020, Priyanshu kicked off the shoot of his upcoming series, which is touted to be a black comedy. The untitled series is being shot over a 45-day shoot schedule, spanning between December 2020 to February 2021.

A source revealed to the portal that after having a memorable year in 2020 with the success of Extraction and Mirzapur 2 when Priyanshu was offered the Amazone Prime Video series, he almost immediately gave the project his nod. Ever since then, he has been juggling between the shoot of his highly-anticipated sports drama with Taapsee Pannu titled Rashmi Rocket and the Chef filmmaker's 10-part black comedy series. The 32-year-old is expected to resume the shoot of the Prime Video venture in January-end after he wraps up the Kutch shoot schedule of Rashmi Rocket.

Furthermore, it has also been reported that the untitled series will be filmed at real locations in Jaipur and suburban Mumbai. The makers of the black comedy have apparently resorted to guerrilla shooting because it is easier for them to pull off amid the current COVID-19 restrictions. However, other details about the upcoming web series, including its cast, plot and release date, have been kept under the wraps by the makers as of yet.

