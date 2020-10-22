Putham Pudhu Kaalai Cast: List Of Actors And Characters They Play In This Anthology Film

Putham Pudhu Kaalai is a set of five short movies whose stories revolve around love, hope and positive beginnings that happened during the COVID-19 pandemic. The movie has recently been released in October on Amazon Prime Video. Many of Putham Pudhu Kaalai characters are essayed by some of the talented actors from the Tamil industry. Let’s take a look at the cast of Putham Pudhu Kaalai.

Putham Pudhu Kaalai Cast

Jayaram as Rajiv Padmanabhan

Jayaram essays the role of Rajeev who is a widower and gets locked up with his girlfriend when she visits him. They get locked together as the government announces lockdown suddenly and the story continues. He has appeared in the first segment named Ilamai Idho Idho. Jayaram is a popular actor who has essayed a variety of roles in Malayalam, Tamil as well as a few Telugu movies. Some of his memorable movies include Shubhayathra, Malootty, Aniyan Bava Chetan Bava, One Man Show, to name a few.

M.S. Bhaskar as Thaatha

M.S. Bhaskar appears in the second segment of Putham Pudhu Kaalai called Avarum Naanum – Avalum Naanum. It illustrates the story of a grandfather and his granddaughter and how they build a bond and resolve the differences between them. M.S. Bhaskar plays the role of grandfather in this segment. The actor has also been a dubbing artist in many movies. The list consists of movies namely Delhi Durbar, Uruvam, Yelam, Kadhal Galatta, to name a few.

Shruti Haasan as Ramya

Shruti Haasan essays the role of Ramya whose mother is in a coma while her father has been treating her and her siblings badly. This story is of the third segment called Coffee, Anyone? Shruti Haasan is a well-known actor known for her spectacular acting and singing in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi film industries. Some of her remarkable roles are in movies such as Luck, 7aum Arivu, Gabbar is Back, Race Gurram, to name a few.

Andrea Jeremiah as Sadhana

Andrea is one of the Putham Pudhu Kaalai cast members that can be seen in the fourth segment of the movie named Reunion. She is seen essaying the role of Sadhana who accidentally comes across a long lost friend due to the lockdown. Apart from acting, Andrea is a talented singer and musician. She has sung many songs for some established music composers.

Bobby Simha as Devan

Bobby plays the role of a moviemaker who likes to watch a ‘Baba’ on TV. He appears in the final segment of the movie, Miracle. The actor has been a part of many feature films as well as short films in his entire career. A few of them include Jigarthanda, Aviyal, Soodhu Kavvum, Masala Padam.

Apart from these, the remaining cast of Putham Pudhu Kaalai includes Ritu Varma, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Anu Haasan, Sharath Ravi, Leela Samson, V.C. Sathanya, Urvashi and a few more.

