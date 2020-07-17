Nawazuddin Siddiqui-Radhika Apte's 'Raat Akeli Hai' Director Calls It A 'noir Thriller'

On Friday, the OTT platform Netflix dropped the trailer for its upcoming film, Raat Akeli Hai, which will feature Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte in the lead. Raat Akeli Hai will mark the directorial debut of casting director Honey Trehan. Recently, director Honey Trehan and the lead actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte shared their experience of working on the project and gave a sneak peek into the film.

Raat Akeli Hai director and actor talk about the film

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who will play the role of Jatil Yadav said, “Raat Akeli Hai is the kind of story that draws you in immediately and takes you along the winding journey. I play the role of Inspector who is investigating the murder of a powerful man. A complex character, Jatil is a social misfit and awkward around women. He is always in the search of justice - and does not rest until he finds out the truth. I’ve had an exciting long-standing association with Netflix and so thrilled that Raat Akeli Hai is yet another with the streaming service.”

The female lead Radhika Apte, who will return to Netflix after Ghoul asserted, “Raat Akeli Hai on Netflix feels like a homecoming. The crime thriller explores the lives of various family members while the murder of its patriarch is being investigated. I play the character of Radha, the new bride of the deceased, who is stubborn, feisty, arrogant and yet mysterious. She alternates between suspicion and being vulnerable. To peel the layers of her character has been an inspiring challenge for me. Honey Trehan’s vision is truly unparalleled and I can’t wait for audiences around the world to watch it.”

Director Honey Trehan said in a statement that, “Crime thrillers have always been one of my favourite genres in cinema, right from the early noir films of the 40s to Hitchcock’s ‘wrong man’ films and Agatha Christie’s whodunnits. I always wanted to tell a story that is grounded in the reality that I know, while also honouring the classical features of a noir thriller and that is what Raat Akeli Hai is. Having my vision be told to millions of people across the world thanks to Ronnie Screwvala & Netflix is a huge opportunity and am excited about it.”

Raat Akeli Hai details

Apart from Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte, the upcoming crime-thriller will also star Aditya Srivastava, Shweta Tripathi, Ila Arun, Khalid Tyabji, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Tigmanshu Dhulia. It is produced under the banner of RSVP and Macguffin Pictures. The film will be available on the OTT platform from July 31, onwards.

