Rahul Kohli Wants To Be In The Second Season Of 'History Of Swear Words'

The British actor Rahul Kohli is known for playing several memorable characters in TV shows. Apart from his acting, he is also quite a popular name on social media. Rahul Kohli's Twitter is proof that he loves to interact with his fans and show his quirky side to the world. He indulges in funny interactions, posts playlists among all the other activities. The iZombie actor recently took to his official Twiter handle and shared that he wants to be in the second season of Netflix’s History of Swear Words. For all the people who are wondering about what Rahul Kohli had to say about being a part of Netflix’s History of Swear Words, here is everything you need to know about it.

Rahul Kohli on being a part of History of Swear Words season 2

Rahul Kohli took to his official Twitter handle and shared his wish to be a part of Netflix’s History of Swear Words. The show is a docuseries which explores the history of swear words through interviews with experts ranging from etymology, popular culture, history and entertainment. The series included opinions from various guests who weighed in with their opinions. Each episode focused on one curse word. The show is hosted by Nicholas Cage. Rahul Kohli tweeted by saying, “Hey @netflix, when you do a second season of “History of Swear Words” I better be the first c*** you call when you need guests to cover the c word” Here is a look at Rahul Kohli's Twitter.

History of Swear Words season 1

The series History of Swear Words season 1 released on Netflix on January 5. The host Nicholas Cage is being praised for his work in the docuseries. The series is rated 18+ for its language. The official description about the series on Netflix reads as “Nicolas Cage hosts this proudly profane funny and engagingly educational series about the history and impact of the most notorious English swear words.”

Rahul Kohli's shows

Rahul Kohli's shows like iZombie, The Haunting of Bly Manor have made him a household name. Rahul Kohli is known for his various roles like Dr Ravi in the television series iZombie, Owen Sharma in The Haunting of Bly Manor, and for his guest appearances on the YouTube channel Funhaus. Some of his other notable works include Supergirl, Happy Anniversary and the animated TV series, Harley Quinn. He is very active on social media and is also an avid gamer.

Image Credits: Rahul Kohli Instagram

