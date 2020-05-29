Nikitin Dheer From 'Raktanchal' Says He Is 'happy To Make OTT Debut As Waseem Khan'

Nikitin Dheer is set to make his debut on an OTT platform and he is very happy with the character he would be playing for his debut. The actor has appeared in several Bollywood films like Chennai Express, Dabangg 2, Freaky Ali among others. He opened up about his character Waseem Khan, a mafia lord in the crime drama series, Raktanchal. The show released on May 28 and is available on MX Player.

Nikitin Dheer talks about his character Waseem Khan

A leading media portal asked Nikitin that what prompted him to take up the series Raktanchal. The actor told the portal that the character of Waseem Khan was something, he had not attempted earlier and found the story of the series very interesting. He further said that the story and character are fictionalized but are based on incidents from the 80s.

Talking further about the series, a media portal asked Nikitin that since the series is set in the 1980s, it was difficult to adapt to that era and what reference point for his character could he share. The actor responded that he has been an avid Bollywood fan and has grown up watching Hindi movies. He further told the portal that since he himself is an 80s kid, a lot of references come from there.

The actor added to his comments and told the portals that while he took reference from all the above-stated things, he used a lot of his own imagination as well. Nikitin told the portal that the director and team made it easier for him to get in the skin of the character. Moreover, he said that the series has been shot in Varanasi, which is a beautiful ancient city and the more one travels the more they understand the mindset of the people.

Nikitin talked about how is Raktanchal different from any other shows on the web. He told a media portal that everything has an audience and now, all kinds of web series are being made because the audience has evolved and wants to see different kinds of content. He further said that today the audience allows a story to be told without jumping to conclusions.

Nikitin told a portal that this is the best time to narrate a story, be it from a particular era, a frothy love story, or comedy. The actor further said that their show was supposed to get released in April and due to lockdown it got delayed. However, he feels that during the lockdown, the audience has gone through a lot of content across OTT platforms and the consumption has increased.

