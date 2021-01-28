Young Rock's Rosario Dawson & Randall Park To Help Dwayne Johnson Become President Rock?

In the upcoming comedy flick Young Rock, Dwayne Johnson can be seen running for the US Presidential election in the year 2032. Actors Rosario Dawson and Randall Park too are all set to help The Rock on Young Rock for making a bid for the White House. NBC’s Young Rock tells the story of Dwayne’s upbringing with certain chapters focusing on his 10-year-old, 15-year-old and 20-year-old self.

Rosario Dawson & Randall Park speak about their characters in 'Young Rock'

Also read: Dwayne Johnson Reveals 'Young Rock' Series Main Cast; Check It Out

Dwayne will be seen narrating those episodes and will also feature as a fictional and future version of himself running for the Presidential election in 2032. According to Yahoo! Entertainment, the series will mark the reunion of Randall Park with the co-creator Nahnatchka Khan, who directed Always Be My Maybe. He will be seen as a journalist covering Dwayne’s presidential campaign and interviewing the candidate throughout the season by also allowing the voters to know their possible future president.

Also read: 'The Legend Of Hanuman' Trailer To 'Shameless'; A Look At Top Trailer Releases Of The Week

Speaking about Nahnatchka, Randall called her one of his favourite people in the world and every project the duo has worked on together has been an ‘absolute delight’ for him, reported the outlet. The actor said that this opportunity to work with her again is like an opportunity to enjoy a ‘mini-reunion’ for Jeff Chiang and others from Fresh Off The Boat and Always Be My Maybe. Randall Park, who portrayed Kim Jong-un in the controversial film The Interview, further added that he is playing an ‘absurd version’ of himself in the future. He stated that initially the role was a fictional news reporter but one day he pitched an idea of him portraying himself to the co-creator Nahnatchka. He explained that he thought that it would be funny and weird and was grateful that his idea was appreciated by her.

Also read: Dwayne Johnson Shares Biographical Comedy 'Young Rock' Teaser And Release Date

Rosario Dawson, who was last seen in The Mandalorian, will be seen playing General Monica Jackson. Talking about her role, Monica said that her character is an unrivalled force whose ethics and values are introduced as an important key to Dwayne’s presidential campaign, reported Yahoo.

Image Source: A still from Young Rock

Also read: Dwayne Johnson Is A Contender In NBC Sitcom 'Young Rock'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.