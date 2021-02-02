WandaVision Midseason Trailer And New Poster Shared By Marvel; Check Out Here!

WandaVision is the first project in Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) phase four and the first MCU series on Disney+ Hotstar Premium. Featuring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany in the titular roles, there are currently four WandaVision episodes available. As the show has revealed its true nature with the recent episode, Marvel has shared a midseason trailer and new WandaVision poster to hint fans of what’s coming next.

WandaVision midseason trailer and new poster out

Marvel Entertainment has dropped the WandaVision midseason trailer and a brand-new WandaVision poster. The clip has several scenes that are already available to watch with a few fresh footage from the upcoming WandaVision episodes. Different from the earlier trailers that showed the comedic sitcom setting, the WandaVision midseason trailer depicts the complex nature of the series. It has S.W.O.R.D. trying to figure out what is going in Westview.

Meanwhile, inside the place, Vision is having questions on the world outside Westview. In a scene, he is even seen trying to get out. There is also a sequence of someone coming out of the protective shield. Wanda Maximoff / Scarlett Witch and Vision will be using their powers in the forthcoming WandaVision episodes, perhaps even against each other. Check out the clip below.

New WandaVision poster

The plot shows Wanda Maximoff and Vision – two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives – who begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. The series is said to take place right after the event of Avengers: Endgame and before Spider-Man: Far From Home. Directed by Matt Shakman, it is expected to have nine episodes with each dropping on every Friday until March 2021.

Created by Jac Shaeffer, the Marvel series marks Kat Dennings' return as Doctor Darcy Lewis after Thor and Thor: The Dark World. It also has Randall Park reprising FBI Agent James E. "Jimmy" Woo from Ant-Man and the Wasp. Kathryn Hahn makes her MCU debut as the two Avengers' plucky neighbour, Agnes, along with Jolene Purdy, Emma Caulfield Ford, and others. Teyonah Parris plays Monic Rambeau, a character which was first seen in the MCU in Captain Marvel. Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange is also said to have a cameo appearance, however, no confirmation is made yet.

