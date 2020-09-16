Where Was All Creatures Great And Small Filmed? Know The Shooting Locations Of The Show

The latest version of All Creatures Great And Small has already attracted a lot of attention for its beautiful locations within a month of its release. The filming locations of the show are concentrated in England, giving it the accurate feel that the original had. The series tells the story of James Herriot who wants to quit his job at the docks since he would rather work as a veterinarian in Darraby, Yorkshire. The show then goes on to focus on his journey as he goes to Darraby and starts as a vet, getting involved in several cases with animals of all sizes.

According to a report by Yorkshire Post, only one episode was released when the series attracted over 3 million viewers. This took it at the top of Channel Five's Most Popular New Show as of 2016.

Where was All Creatures Great And Small filmed?

The report also mentioned that several spots around Yorkshire in England were used as All Creatures Great And Small filming locations. A new website 'Filmed In Yorkshire' was started by the agency of Screen Yorkshire to boost tourism in the beautiful county. In doing so, it has shared the locations where several of the scenes in the series were shot.

The fictional Dales market town shown in the series is shot in the many pubs, cafes and private houses in the Grassington village. Dales market is the place where James Herriot books are set. Mrs Pumphrey's luxurious home is shot in Broughton Hall, near Skipton. The only other location shown in the series outside Dales is shot at Worth Valley Railway. Some of the most iconic All Creatures Great And Small shooting locations include local spots, Malham Lings and Janet's Foss. Oakworth Station at Keighley was also one of the locations used in the show.

The Bolton Abbey estate and Ripon Racecourse are used for the filming of some of the scenes. In the first episode, Bradford Industrial Museum is showcased as the museum occupies Moorside Mills. This mill was where the wool.was spun and sent over to the city by Dales' shepherds. Yorkshire seat if the Duke of Devonshire comes on the screen as the estate, while river Wharfe makes an appearance in one of the episodes.

All Creatures Great And Small Review

The series has received good reviews from its audience, many of who watched it as it's a remake of the 1978 show. The second episode even featured Diana Rigg who passed away on 10th September. The drama effortlessly portrays the story told in the original, also winning the top spot of the Most Popular New Show on Channel 5, since 2016 for its first episode. The new show is also based on the popular books by James Herriot and even released on the 50th anniversary of those novels.

