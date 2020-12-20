Recap 2020: Best International Female Celebs In Web Series Who Won Netizens' Hearts

As theatres and multiplexes remained shut for almost the entire year in 2020, various streaming platforms became the source of entertainment for everyone around the globe. However, numerous web-series released this year amid the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, which managed to keep everyone entertained. While performances by several new faces won fans' hearts this year, a lot of prolific film actors also managed to garner a thumbs up from the audience as they ventured into the digital space. Thus, based on some of the most critically-lauded web-series of this year, here's a list of 10 best International celebs in web series (female) who won netizens' hearts this year:

Best International Celebs in Web Series

Olivia Colman in The Crown

Sarah Caroline Sinclair, professionally known as Olivia Colman, replaced Claire Foy to play the role of Queen Elizabeth II in the Netflix Original The Crown. Although the newly-released fourth season of The Crown has been surrounded by a lot of controversies, Olivia's portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II was highly-lauded by the masses. She has been a part of the highly-watched Netflix series since its third season.

Cate Blanchett in Mrs. America

Australian actor Cate Blanchett played the lead role of Phyllis Schlafly in the television miniseries Mrs. America. Cate's portrayal of a conservative activist, lawyer & political lobbyist in the Hulu miniseries had garnered a lot of appreciation from the audition. The historical drama received 10 nominations at the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards.

Anya Taylor‑Joy in Queen's Gambit

British actor Anya Taylor-Joy became a household name after her portrayal of Beth Harmon in the Netflix Original titled The Queen's Gambit. Anya's role of a chess prodigy in this coming-of-age period drama miniseries was widely lauded by both critics as well as the audience. The miniseries has an astonishing rating of 8.7/10 on IMDb.

Hilary Swank in Away

American actor-producer Hilary Swank made jaws drop with her performance as Emma Green in the science-fiction drama, Away. Hilary essayed the role of a NASA astronaut in the web-series, who is shown to be the commander of the ship and mission named Atlas. The actor's performance as Emma in the film was considered as one of her best performances to date.

Viola Davis in How to Get Away with Murder

The Academy Award-winning actor Viola Davis has been playing the lead role of Annalise Keating in How to Get Away with Murder from 2014 to its conclusion in 2020. Viola's portrayal of a law professor in this legal thriller series has been one of the highlights of the show. The show was finally concluded this year after completing six successful seasons.

Emma Corrin in The Crown

English actor Emma Corrin became the talk of the town after she played the role of Princess Diana in the fourth season of Netflix's The Crown. Although the portrayal of Princess of Wales in the show was criticised by many, Emma's performance as Diana was highly applauded by the masses.

Gillian Anderson in The Crown

Anglo-American actor Gillian Anderson joined the cast of Netflix's The Crown Season 4 as Margaret Thatcher. Gillian's performance as the first female Prime Minister of the UK and the leader of the Conservative Party was appreciated by many critics and viewers and is considered one of the finest performances in recent times.

Itziar Ituño in Money Heist

Basque actor Itziar Ituño shot to fame after she starred alongside an ensemble cast in Netflix's thriller, Money Heist. She played the role of Inspector Raquel Murillo in the Spanish series who joins the Professor's clan in the third season of the series. Although performances by all the actors have been lauded by netizens, Itziar's character in Money Heist has received immense love from across the globe.

Shira Haas in Unorthodox

Israeli actor Shira Haas gained international acclaim after she starred in the Netflix miniseries titled Unorthodox. For her role as Esther Shapiro in Unorthodox, Shira also received a nomination for 'Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie'. She also holds two Ophir Awards at the age of 25.

Reese Witherspoon in Little Fires Everywhere

The Academy Award-winning actor Reese Witherspoon managed to impress the audience yet again this year with her performance as Elena Richardson in Little Fires Everywhere. Reese's role as a journalist and a mother of four teenagers in this Hulu series was received well by not only the audience but also critics.

