Kangana Ranaut Hits Back At 'hate From Across Faiths & Bollywood' & 'vote Repellent' Claim

Kangana Ranaut has been among the most controversial celebrities in the film industry since her official entry on Twitter. Amid her heated statements on various events, the actor claimed that not just the film industry, people from various faiths were ‘hating’ her for her opinions. She said people were calling her a ‘vote repellant’ and that no political party liked such a person.

READ: Kangana Ranaut Shares Candid Shots From Brother Aksht's Wedding In Udaipur

Kangana Ranaut on criticism across faiths

Kangana Ranaut wrote on Twitter on Thursday, that being ‘honest’ about the film industry led to opposition against her. She then claimed Hindus ‘hated’ her for opposing reservations, Rajputs ‘threatened’ her after fighting with Karni Sena during the release of Manikarnika, Muslims were against her for 'opposing Islamists' and now Sikhs were against her for fighting against ‘Khalistanis’.

The Tanu Weds Manu star believed that no political party would appreciate her for being a ‘vote repellant,’ and that they wonder why she does what she does., However, Kangana was unperturbed about the criticism as she was happy to be ‘appreciated’ in the ‘world beyond the world’ of her ‘conscience.’

I have been honest about the film industry so most of them are against me, I opposed reservations most Hindus hate me, during Manikarnika’s release I fought with Karni Sena so Rajputs threatened me as well, I oppose Islamists many Muslims hate me, I fought with Khalistanis... 1/2 pic.twitter.com/2Eu4RENQWm — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 17, 2020

So now most Sikhs are against me, my well wishers tell me no political party likes a vote repellent like me, so clearly no political party appreciates me, most of you wonder why I do what I do. Well in a world beyond this world in the world of my CONSCIENCE I am appreciated ❤️ — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 17, 2020

READ: Kangana Ranaut Not Pleased With Diljit Dosanjh's Answer After Claiming He 'disappeared'

Kangana Ranaut in the news

Kangana Ranaut has currently been in the news for her statements on the ongoing standoff between farmer unions and government on agricultural laws. She also got involved in a war of words with Diljit Dosanjh, and numerous other celebrities condemned her statements. The one where she misidenitfied a elderly protestor and stated she was ‘available for Rs 100’ to protest, even brought legal trouble for her.

On the professional front, the actor recently wrapped the shooting of Thalaivi, where she plays the role of former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalitha. She is now working on the action film Dhaakad.

READ: Kangana Tells Priyanka & Diljit, 'Actions Have Consequences' Amid Ongoing Farmers' Protest

READ: After Kangana, Arvind Swami Wraps 'Thalaivi', Shares On-set Pic With 'man Working Magic'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.