Wasim Jaffer Has A Funny Bollywood Response To Updated ICC Test Rankings

Wasim Jaffer often excelled under pressure during his playing days and was phenomenal especially in red-ball cricket. The seasoned campaigner has used his social media accounts to showcase a new aspect of his personality post-retirement. The 42-year-old has gained immense popularity for his activities on various social media platforms, and the ex-cricketer once again impressed fans with his delightful sense of humour.
While the top two teams, Australia and New Zealand are neck and neck in the rankings, it will be interesting to see which side zips past the other after their respective upcoming Test matches. With 116.461 points to their name ahead of the India vs Australia 2020 Test series, the Tim Paine-led side are marginally ahead of the Kiwis, who are placed second with 116.375 points. Wasim Jaffer shared a meme from a popular Hindi movie to describe the current scenario between the two teams.
https://t.co/lYCMiyLlrI pic.twitter.com/VY9TdwNH91— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) December 14, 2020
The two teams will battle it out for the iconic 'Border-Gavaskar Trophy' in Australia. They will compete in four Test matches, the results of which are likely to have an impact on the ICC Test rankings. The Indian team with 114 points is in third place and will be eyeing to enter the top two with a strong performance on their Australian assignment.
The first Test between the two teams is slated to be a day and night encounter. The India vs Australia pink ball Test will be played at the Adelaide Oval from December 17. This will also be the first day and night Test between the two star-studded teams.
Pakistan's assignment commences with a three-match T20I series. It will be followed by two Test matches that will be played as a part of the ongoing ICC Test Championship. In a major blow for the visitors, their captain Babar Azam has been ruled out of the T20I series after he fractured his thumb in a practice session. It remains to be seen if the prolific batsman is deemed fit before the crucial Test matches. The 1st T20I of the New Zealand vs Pakistan 2020 series is scheduled to be played at Eden Park, Auckland on December 18.
