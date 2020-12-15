Wasim Jaffer Has A Funny Bollywood Response To Updated ICC Test Rankings

Wasim Jaffer often excelled under pressure during his playing days and was phenomenal especially in red-ball cricket. The seasoned campaigner has used his social media accounts to showcase a new aspect of his personality post-retirement. The 42-year-old has gained immense popularity for his activities on various social media platforms, and the ex-cricketer once again impressed fans with his delightful sense of humour.

Wasim Jaffer reacts to the latest ICC Test rankings in true Bollywood style

While the top two teams, Australia and New Zealand are neck and neck in the rankings, it will be interesting to see which side zips past the other after their respective upcoming Test matches. With 116.461 points to their name ahead of the India vs Australia 2020 Test series, the Tim Paine-led side are marginally ahead of the Kiwis, who are placed second with 116.375 points. Wasim Jaffer shared a meme from a popular Hindi movie to describe the current scenario between the two teams.

ALSO READ | Ramiz Raja Shockingly Blames New Zealand Practice Facility For Babar Azam's Injury: WATCH

India vs Australia 2020: India vs Australia pink ball Test

The two teams will battle it out for the iconic 'Border-Gavaskar Trophy' in Australia. They will compete in four Test matches, the results of which are likely to have an impact on the ICC Test rankings. The Indian team with 114 points is in third place and will be eyeing to enter the top two with a strong performance on their Australian assignment.

ALSO READ | Steve Smith As Australia Captain Again? Shane Warne, Mark Waugh Engage In Fiery Debate

The first Test between the two teams is slated to be a day and night encounter. The India vs Australia pink ball Test will be played at the Adelaide Oval from December 17. This will also be the first day and night Test between the two star-studded teams.

ALSO READ | Shahid Mahmood Dies At 81, Remembered As First Pakistani To Take 10 Wickets In An Innings

New Zealand vs Pakistan 2020

Pakistan's assignment commences with a three-match T20I series. It will be followed by two Test matches that will be played as a part of the ongoing ICC Test Championship. In a major blow for the visitors, their captain Babar Azam has been ruled out of the T20I series after he fractured his thumb in a practice session. It remains to be seen if the prolific batsman is deemed fit before the crucial Test matches. The 1st T20I of the New Zealand vs Pakistan 2020 series is scheduled to be played at Eden Park, Auckland on December 18.

ALSO READ | Hardik Pandya Makes Son Agastya Laugh With Sweet Nursery Rhyme, Wins Fans' Hearts Online

Image source: Wasim Jaffer Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.