Recap 2020: From 'Rasbbhari' To 'Dangerous', List Of Web-series That Failed To Make A Mark

The only good thing that happened in the year 2020 was a number of web series and movies that released on the OTT platform. While some web series remained to be on the top for weeks, some failed to impress the audience. Here are the 5 Hindi web shows 2020 which failed to impress the audience and were critically panned.

5 Hindi web shows 2020 that failed to make a mark

Rasbhari

The series Rasbhari starring Swara Bhaskar was set in Meerut. It followed the story of Ayushmaan Saxena, who has a crush on his local English teacher Shaano. Meanwhile, his teacher Shaano, a character played by Swara is obsessed with sex. Although the show had an intriguing storyline, it failed to touch the overall plot development.

The Final Call

The Final Call is another Indian web show that failed to impress Netizens. The thriller series stars Arjun Rampal, Neeraj Kabi, Sakshi Tanwar, Harshad Arora‚ Anupriya Goenka and Javed Jaffrey in the lead roles. The series is based on the book which became pretty famous. However, viewers seemed unimpressed at the series did not do justice to the book.

The Casino

Starring Karanvir Bohra, Sudhanshu Pandey, Aindrita Ray and Mandana Karimi, The Casino is a thriller web series consisting of 10 episodes. The web series tells the story of a casino owner and his son. The duo is manipulated by his former’s mistress. However, the plot of the story failed to develop well as expected.

Dangerous

Dangerous is a thriller web series originally written by Vikram Bhatt. The web series marks the digital debut of Bipasha Basu alongside Karan Singh Grover. The series promised a thrilling story of a man who’s a quest to find his missing wife but did not make it up to the mark.

She

She is another Netflix web series 2020 which failed to impress the viewers. It follows the life of a female constable, played by Aaditi Pohankar, who goes on an undercover mission and comes to face her dormant sexual persona. Although, the plot is supposed to make the viewers hooked to the screen but it miserably failed to do so.

