'Record Of Youth' Drama To Witness 'Itaewon Class' Actor Park Seo Joon's Cameo Soon?

Itaewon Class actor Park Seo Joon will be soon making a cameo appearance in the ongoing drama Record of Youth. The actor will be essaying ‘yet-to-be-known’ role in the drama as the drama makes into the third week of release. Originally, Record of Youth stars Park Bo Gum, Park So Dam and Byeon Woo Seok in the lead roles.

Record of Youth to witness Park Seo Joon's cameo

Park Seo Joon’s agency Awesome ENT made a revelation that the actor will be making the cameo role in the upcoming episodes. However, it is yet to be revealed about which episode Park Bo Gum is going to appear on. His agency also revealed on September 16 that Park Bo Gum has filmed for the cut recently. He recently met the director on the sets of Record Of Youth.

Park Seo Joon's agency releases statement over the cameo role

Park Seo Joon was approached for the cameo by the makers. He reportedly agreed to the same as he shared a good bond with the writer of the drama Ha Myung Hee as well as lead actor Park Bo Gum. Writer Ha Myung Hee has worked with Park in a past drama A Word From Warm Heart which released back in 2013.

On the other hand, Park Bo Gum had previously made a cameo for the drama Itaewon Class. Park Bo Gum was seen in the last episode of Itaewon Class which created quite the buzz amid viewers.

Watch: Park Bo Gum in Itaewon Class cast

Record of Youth episodes so far

Until now, Record of Youth has tabled good ratings and it is seemingly popular amongst young viewers. The last four episodes have shown Park Bo Gum’s character struggling to make it as an actor in the cut-throat industry at the same time his friend from an affluent background manages to bag a major role. Parasite actress Park So Dam is essaying the female lead in the drama and her character is a fan of Hye Joon (Park Bo Gum). She is a constant supporter in the reel story.

Promo Image Credits: tvN Official Instagram and Park Seo Joon Instagram

