'Redo Of Healer' Episode 7 Release Date And Other Details

Redo of Healer is considered to be one of the most popular novels in Japan at the moment. The adaptation of this novel series into anime series has created a lot of excitement for its loyal fans. With the sixth episode of the series being aired on February 18, fans have been eagerly waiting for the release date of the seventh episode. More details about Redo of Healer episode 7 release date and other interesting details about the series are now available for the audience.

Redo of Healer episode 7 release date and more

The series appears to have created a strong impact among the audience, as the anticipation of the release date of episode 7 has been growing even as the sixth episode is made available to the audience. The information about the release dates of the episode has been updated by latestnews.fresherslive.com, which has revealed the release date of episode 7. It is all set to premiere on February 25. The series has consistently brought all the episodes to the audience with a gap of one week. With a total of 12 episodes in this series, the plot will cross the half-way point with the coming episode.

The previous episode saw Keyarga having breakfast with Kureha, Freya and Stesuna, when they all hear a commotion outside. The see a group of people being led by soldiers somewhere, when Keyarga realises that those people are from his own village. He then sees Renard, who has mutilated his face with a hot fireplace poker, as could not tolerate seeing Keyaru’s face in the mirror. He then uses his magical powers to appear as one of the soldiers in order to get closer to Renard.

The series is directed by Tayuka Asaoka and has been written by Akiya Suzuki. The series had begun on January 14, with six episodes being aired till date. The very first few episodes received enormous success, which has helped build up excitement for the coming episodes. More details about the upcoming episodes of the series are awaited.

