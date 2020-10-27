Renu Desai's Upcoming Web Series 'Aadhya' Commences Production

Renu Desai's new web series Aadhya has officially commenced production. The actor recently appeared for an interview on HMTV where she spoke about the show and it's significance for her. Read ahead to know what the actor said and more about her new web series.

Renu Desai's Aadhya

Renu Desai started off her interview by mentioning that the name of her new web series was taken after her daughter. She was then asked if her series would do as well as a movie and Renu answered that the characters in her series were presented well compared to how characters are portrayed in any movie. The actor further added that she was very dedicated to the story and did not care if Aadhya was a web series or a movie.

Further on the topic, Renu talked about how she truly loved the story and all the characters in it. The actor also added that she thought 'Aadhya' was the perfect name for the show. Renu then concluded the topic by mentioning that she was truly passionate about the series and would work hard on it.

Renu Desai then talked a bit about her own career and added she really wanted to work in movies. Renu will also be seen in a movie called Farmer, but no further news about the movie has come out yet. The actor added that a few of her projects were halted due to COVID-19.

Aadhya Release Date

Renu Desai's show Aadhya will be directed by Krishna Mamidala and will be produced by DS Rao and S Rajinikanth. Aadhya cast is unknown and the release date of the series has not been revealed yet. Many reports indicated that Renu will play the role of a CEO in the show.

Renu Desai is a famous actor and model from the Tamil film industry. On the work front, she last appeared in the film Ishq Wala Love (2014). The film was written, directed and produced by Renu Desai. Stars Adinath Kothare and Sulagna Panigrahi were seen in lead roles in the film.

Promo Pic Credit: Renu Desai's Instagram

