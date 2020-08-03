'RHOP's' Ashley Darby Speaks About Postpartum Depression, Says Paediatrician Recognised It

After giving birth to her first child, son Dean Michael Darby, RHOP's Ashley Darby experienced feelings she hadn't ever felt before. In an interview with Bravo TV, Ashely opened up about her struggle with depression post-pregnancy. The Real Housewives of Potomac mom revealed that she didn't even recognise that she was dealing with postpartum depression and sought medical help to finally come out of it.

Ashley Darby took six months to overcome postpartum depression

During her interview, Ashey Darby shed light on how she dealt with postpartum depression after son Dean was born in July 2019. Darby revealed that she had a hard time realising that it was going to be better in terms of feeling more comfortable with her son being around people and not worrying that everyone or someone was going to hurt him. She also revealed that it was the most crippling fear of hers. She also spoke about seeking professional help to get to that point of recognizing her feelings and figuring out how to cope with them.

Ashley said that she hadn't even recognise that she had postpartum depression because she thought it was normal. She thought that every single mother goes through it until she started having some really dark thoughts about herself and felt overwhelmed. She continued saying it was inexplicable and she does not even know where it came from. Darby further revealed that she started feeling like she wasn’t capable enough of protecting Dean so she had to get professional help.

Elaborating more about the same, she added saying she is not usually a fearful person, but for some reason, she felt like her toddler was so fragile and was worried about everybody accidentally hurting him. Thus, she finally came out of that phase after around six months and since then, it’s been extremely fulfilling, admitted the 32-year-old herself.

She reflected that her pediatrician recognised it first by giving her a questionnaire. She answered the questions which were even eye-opening for her to realise that things were not as right with her as she had thought. Thus, she went and saw a postpartum therapist which helped her emerge out of that phase, expressed Ashley.

Speaking about her son, the RHOP mom expressed saying it been a dream being Dean’s mother for her. She added saying he doesn’t cry necessarily and she feels extremely lucky. She also spoke about spending as much time with Dean as she possibly can, and is very sad about the Coronavirus pandemic and how it came about. However, she concluded saying the only silver lining for her has been spending a lot of time with her family and it's been a blessing for her. The mother of Dean also recently celebrated the baby boy's 1st birthday with husband Michael Darby.

