Richa From 'Indian Matchmaking': Everything You Need To Know About Her

Richa from Netflix’s Indian Matchmaking has created quite a stir across social media platforms. She has lately been in the news for her appearance in the reality web series. Richa made her appearance in Episode 8 of Indian Matchmaking, which featured her making a lot of requirements when it comes to choosing a life partner. Here’s everything that you need to know about Richa from Indian Matchmaking.

Who is Richa from Indian Matchmaking?

Richa was introduced in the final moments of the episode, which left a giant question about her path. Nothing much was disclosed about her on the show. However, she is based from San Diego and is the last single child in her family. Indian Matchmaking featured Sima Taparia introducing her new client, Richa. Viewers can see them both sitting down and chatting with each other to know what she is looking for in her ideal man.

Richa came up with a lengthy list of requirements to share her preferences. In her interview segment, she said that she wants a tall and a “fair-skinned” man. Richa can be seen explaining that she wouldn’t want her life partner to look too dark and would prefer a fair-skinned guy. Her interview has created a lot of buzz on Twitter. Twitterati is slamming her for making blatant colourist remarks.

Fan reactions about Richa’s Interview

After listening to Richa’s requirements, many were seen boiling with rage over her choices. While a few questioned her personality for portraying ‘fair skin’ as a desirable trait, others called her out for “backward thinking”. Take a look at it here:

I liked Richa until she said she wants someone fair not too dark skinned. Are you actually kidding me. Indians our generation still say this bullshit #IndianMatchmaking pic.twitter.com/nIN7YEsbjW — Priya Jotangia (@PriyaJotangia) July 18, 2020

ALSO READ| 'Indian Matchmaking' Cast List And Their Instagram And Twitter Handles; Check It Out

Richa doesn't want a dark skinned guy. In a country filled with so many dark skinned/has so many dark sinned folks. The colorism jumped out. Indians need to do better. I've seen some of them mention has to be fair. SMH #IndianMatchmaking — Nice Anon (@Nice_Anony) July 17, 2020

ALSO READ| Aparna From 'Indian Matchmaking': Here Is Everything You Need To Know About Her

I literally gasped out loud when Richa said that she wants someone "fair, not too dark". It was in her top ten. She had less than 5 mins of screentime and that's what made it in. I wish her luck in all her future endeavours. 🤦🏻‍♀️ #IndianMatchmaking — Asha Thacker (@ashaiscool) July 18, 2020

ALSO READ| Pradhyum Maloo From 'Indian Matchmaking': Know Everything About The Contestant

Since Richa made a last-minute entry on the show, her journey wasn’t disclosed at all. Fans are speculating that her story was revealed at the last moment as a hint that there is an Indian Matchmaking season 2 in store for fans. If season 2 surfaces fans would get to know who Sima Taparia will match Rich with. Indian Matchmaking was released on the OTT platform Netflix, on July 16, 2020. The concept of the reality web series revolves around a professional matchmaker Sima Taparia who helps find an apt life partner for Indian singles who approach her.

ALSO READ| Vinay Chadha From 'Indian Matchmaking': Everything You Need To Know About Him

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.