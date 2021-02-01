Richard Hammond's Net Worth Will Leave All The Top Gear Fans Impressed

British television personality Richard Hammond is famous for creating and starring in the motoring show The Grand Tour. Recently the show got renewed for two more seasons and Hammond will be returning with his partner in crime Jeremy Clarkson very soon on Amazon Prime. Here’s all you need to know about the television presenter.

Richard Hammond net worth

According to a report in Celebrity net worth portal, Hammond is worth $45 million. The English host and journalist is known as the co-host of Top Gear and has starred in many other hit shows. His successful career is the source of his wealth.

The report further reveals that Hammond started his career with BBC radio stations such as Radio Cleveland, Radio York and Radio Cumbria. However it was at Radio Lancashire that he met motoring journalist Zogg Zueglar and Zieglar encourage him to try out his hands at motoring reviews. Shortly after his first stint in the field he auditioned for Top Gear and became a presenter in 2002. He earned the nickname "The Hamster" among gans thanks to his small stature compared to his co-host Jeremy Clarkson and James May. Some of the other popular shows the 51-year-old has been a part of include Brainiac: Science Abuse (2003), The Gunpowder Plot: Exploding The Legend, Should I Worry About…? Time Commanders, Petrolheads, Richard Hammond's 5 O'Clock Show, and Richard Hammond and the Holy Grail, Good Friday.

Who is Richard Hammond’s wife?

His IMDb page reveals that Hammond has been married to Amanda "Mindy" Hammond (née Etheridge) since May 2002. Amanda is a columnist for the Daily Express. The pair has two daughters. Hammond also reportedly owns a large number of animals, including horses, dogs, cats, chickens, ducks, sheep and also a peacock.

Richard Hammond Height

His IMDb page suggests that the 1969 born journalist is 5ft 5 tall. As mentioned earlier, he is nicknamed “Hamster” by his fans. Here are some posts from Hammond’s Instagram handle.

The Great Escapists on Amazon Prime: What to expect

The brand new Amazon Prime series follows Grand Tour's survival expert Richard Hammond who tries to fend for himself on a deserted island with his friend. He will be seen with Tory Belleci instead of his usual partners. These two survivors will have to live on the island and survive with just the tools found from a shipwreck. Besides surviving on a No Man's Land, they also have another challenge. They need to make the island habitable and create a "Paradise Island" of their own.

